Kansas felon who killed girlfriend's puppy is going back to prison

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for animal cruelty after killing his girlfriend's puppy and other crimes. Judge Eric Williams sentenced 46-year-old Jesse Powell to just over 2 and...

