Can’t say I’ve watched much Corrie in recent months but next week sounds like a big one for the Adam storyline where we may finally find out why Lydia wants revenge on Adam. It would have to be a corker of a reveal for it to be worthwhile given how badly received the story has been. To be fair to Corrie they have kept the reason fairly under wraps rather than blurting it out the way they often do.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO