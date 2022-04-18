Sundara Inn & Spa | A Top Spa Destination + a Giveaway

FESTIVAL FIDOS: Dogs are known for lovingly lounging on our laps as we listen to a favorite album again and again and again. Our pups kindly don't make a peep as we set about memorizing the lyrics, revisiting the parts of the melody that make our hearts soar, and replaying it all because we can't get enough. But while our canines might take in the artists we adore as we're spending quality time at home together, they're not known for heading out onto the festival circuit. Rather, our pooches stay with members of the household, or a trusted friend, while we go catch that band we can't miss. But sometimes, if things are a bit lucky, and more than a little whimsical, a Fido-focused festival comes along with the style and flair that are synonymous with major music happenings, and some sunshine, too (another fabulous festival feature).

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO