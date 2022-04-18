ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most common symptom people with Omicron have right now revealed

By Ellie Cambridge
 1 day ago
THE most common sign you have Omicron right now has been revealed.

It means if you have noticed you suddenly have this particular symptoms - and you don't have hay fever - it's likely you're infected.

The top 20 current Covid symptoms have been revealed

Professor Tim Spector, behind the ZOE Symptom Study App - where Brits log how they are feeling - shared the latest top 20 symptoms in the UK.

They include sneezing, headaches, muscle aches, eye pain and disrupted meals.

But he said the majority of people unwell with the bug right now report having a runny nose, making it the top symptom.

He said: "Runny nose seems to be creeping up. Every time I look it's higher.

"83 per cent of people with Covid at the moment have a runny nose."

Omicron is a milder strain and therefore produces milder symptoms in the majority of patients, especially in the vaccinated.

Most people will recover from it at home, resting up with flu or cold-like symptoms for a few days.

Some might only have one or two symptoms, but most people seem to have a runny nose.

Hay fever season has kicked off, with Brits facing a pollen bomb last week.

This means it'll be even harder to know if your runny nose is hay fever or Covid, especially as free tests have been scrapped.

But from the latest ZOE figures - if you have a runny nose, it is quite likely you do have Omicron.

Covid is still very prevalent in the UK, but cases have fallen from the huge peaks of a few weeks ago when BA.2 - a subvariant of Omicron - took down thousands of Brits.

Prof Spector warned while cases are still high, patients in hospital look like they are no longer rising.

Infections rose to record highs in recent weeks, with one in 12 people in England battling the bug in March.

In the latest data the Office for National Statistics said around one in 14 are now infected in the country.

Prof Spector said: "Case numbers continue to decline and the rate is slightly faster than it was last week."

WAVE FALLING

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director Public Health Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, added: “It is encouraging that hospital admissions appear to have plateaued this week and we will continue to monitor this closely over the coming weeks.

“If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a high temperature try to stay at home or away from other people – especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

“Vaccination remains essential for all eligible people, so if you’re not up to date, please make sure you get your latest jab.”

Vaccines are the best line of defence, health bosses say, with a new study showing symptoms in the triple jabbed last on average half as long as a common cold.

Spring boosters are being dished out for certain groups in society, to keep their immunity high.

Free tests have now ended for the majority of people in England, with Brits being asked to be responsible with any illness that pops up.

Only the vulnerable, including those in high-risk jobs and with health conditions, will be eligible to pick up swabs without paying.

Everyone else in England now has to pay around £1 for a single swab or a tenner for a pack, to check if they have the virus.

Covid isolation rules have now changed, too. Confirmed cases are advised to stay at home for five days, when they are most infectious.

Children and young people who are ill and have a high temperature should stay at home and avoid contact with others if they can.

They can go back to school, college or childcare when they don't have a fever and are well enough.

Anyone who has suspected or confirmed Covid or symptoms of a respiratory infection - cough, sneezing, stuffy/runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, temperature, feeling generally unwell - should stay at home.

From today under new government guidance they should try to avoid contact with other people until they feel well enough and don't have a high temperature.

Anyone who has tested positive for Covid is now advised to stay at home and avoid contact with people for five days.

Those needing to leave home will be told to avoid close contact with vulnerable people, wear a face mask and avoid crowded spaces, such as rush hour trains.

It is still important to let fresh air in when indoors, wearing face coverings in crowded or enclosed spaces and washing your hands, regardless of symptoms.

BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19, young woman had both legs amputated after contracting the virus and developing severe condition, goes home after 2 months in hospital

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
NBC News

Hundreds are still dying from Covid every day. Why is Paxlovid sitting on shelves?

More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
The Independent

What is Stealth Omicron? Symptoms of the Covid variant responsible for 93.7% of cases in England

The UK has been hard-hit by a further spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with infections being driven by a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant known as BA.2 or “Stealth Omicron”.While that uptick now appears to be subsiding, cases remain high and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recorded 333,347 positive tests within seven days on 8 April, as well as 1,475 deaths and 16,407 people admitted to hospital, figures that coincided with the UK government’s decision to end the provision of free lateral flow tests for the virus.The sub-lineage is currently estimated to account for approximately 93.7...
Nashville News Hub

Father, who had no underlying health conditions, collapsed in his living room and died just two weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, inquest confirms

The 31-year-old dad, who had no underlying health conditions, died two weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The man reportedly died from a rare blood clot triggered by the Coronavirus vaccine, an inquest has confirmed. The father received his vaccination on April 27 last year before complaining of constant headaches. He was then rushed to the hospital on May 11, after collapsing in the living room where he was found unresponsive. Unfortunately, he died three days later.
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
