Relive those bygone holidays (and tailbacks) with this fascinating book, which shows how British caravans have transformed over the past 100 years
By Lucy Lovell, Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
1 day ago
Those hazy caravanning holidays of yesteryear (and the tailbacks they caused) will be brought back into sharper focus thanks to a fascinating new book.
The Touring Caravan Story: Over a Century of Towing, by Andrew Jenkinson and published by The History Press, charts the evolution of car-pulled caravanning over the past 100 years, 'from its humble beginnings as a rich man's interest to [becoming] the holiday of choice for the everyday family'.
It contains among others a rare picture of the nation's first car-pulled caravan, manufactured inBirminghamafter the First World War, a special amphibious model and a 1970s scene from the British Caravan Road Rally - where caravan owners would compete against one another in braking, reversing and obstacle course tests.
Jenkinson, who first bought a caravan in 1985, says of the book: ‘It’s a nostalgic look at the touring caravan from 1919 to the present day – a story that has many twists and turns as sales boomed and slumped.
‘As I write this book, caravanning has seen a massive surge in the UK and the rest of Europe, but it has all been seen before and, with new electric cars seeing their own boom, the touring caravan is set to see further changes.’
Feeling nostalgic for bygone holidays? Scroll down to see some of the mesmerising photos that appear in the tome…
It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey.
“The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement.
The French culture...
For centuries, the pyramids of Giza have puzzled researchers – not just their mysterious voids and hidden chambers, but exactly how ancient Egyptians built such impressive structures without modern technology. One of the most confounding issues is how the structures became so perfectly aligned. Although it's slightly lopsided, overall...
EXPERTS have uncovered a rare stone in Scotland with baffling symbols carved into it. Indigenous people who lived there around 1,500 years ago are thought to have left the markings. Three oval shapes, a comb and mirror, a crescent, and double discs can be made out on the 1.7 meter-long...
Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb’s residents in the afterlife. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 3,400 years after two ancient Egyptians were laid to rest, the jars of food left to nourish their eternal souls still smell sweet. A team of analytical chemists and archaeologists has analysed these scents to help identify the jars’ contents1. The study shows how the archaeology of smell can enrich our understanding of the past — and perhaps make museum visits more immersive.
April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii, with the mechanical quadruped's duties including identifying safety issues and finding tunnels created by thieves. The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced Spot, a dog-like...
Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
For nearly three years now, Paris’s iconic Notre Dame cathedral has been the subject of an extensive renovation project, one which seeks to restore the building to its former glory. No small feat, considering the building was almost completely destroyed by a fire in 2019. However, much to the...
- - - Peng Shepherd's "The Cartographers" is, at its heart, about three things: family, found and otherwise; how much of one's life can be built and balanced on a single lie; and the transformative nature of cartography. Its examination of this last aspect is what takes the book from an enjoyable, fast-paced (and fantastical) thriller to something you want to put down and think about before rereading it - snarling viciously at anyone who tries to pick it up before you can get that second pass. It's brilliant.
After the two years we’ve all had, we could definitely do with perking up a bit. And – bear with us – we reckon going on an adventure of a lifetime in Bhutan might be the answer. The country has consistently been deemed one of the happiest in the world by researchers, thanks in part to its avoidance of conflict – in a region beset by war – and a generous social safety net that includes universal healthcare. All that majestic nature and wildlife (which is protected by sweeping conservation programmes) can’t hurt either.
Comments / 0