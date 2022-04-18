'Those days are over for me': Roy Keane confirms he will NOT return to management as Man United icon tells Jamie Carragher he 'can't see a club giving me a really good opportunity'

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has confirmed he has no plans to return to management.

The 50-year-old was in talks with Sunderland regarding their managerial vacancy in February before opting against taking the job.

Keane has since returned to his punditry role with ITV and Sky Sports and he says his days as a manager are over.

Keane (right) made the revelation in a chat with fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher

When asked if he feels like a 'manager doing punditry' by Jamie Carragher on a SPORTbible video this week, Keane said: 'I did up til recently, but I almost feel recently, I think, those days are over for me now, going back into management.

'I really feel like that. I'm 50 now, I'm doing the TV. Obviously, I'm labelled as more of a pundit now.

'But no, no, I feel I'm getting my head round it. It's maybe more of a head job that is the role for me and over the next few years, I think I can't see a club really giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it.

'But I don't mind that either. I'm not fearful of going, "Well, you might do the TV for the next two or three years." I'm fine with that, because I do count my blessings, because I know, as you know, there's a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it, and yeah, I'm okay with that.'

He added: 'If going back to the punditry, you and Gary obviously, and Micah, we do love the game. And we give our opinions, I'm sure not everyone agrees with us.'

Keane had spells at Sunderland and Ipswich as well as coaching roles under Martin O'Neill

The Irishman has developed a budding bromance with fellow Sky pundit Micah Richards

Keane started his management career with Sunderland and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2007 before keeping the Mackems in the top flight the following season. A poor run of results saw him stand down from the job in 2008.

He then took the vacancy at Ipswich in January 2009 before being dismissed in 2011 following a poor run of results.

As well as his spells at Sunderland and Ipswich, Keane was a coach to O'Neill at Aston Villa, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest.

Since then, he has established himself as one of Sky Sports' main pundits with a reputation for being outspoken.