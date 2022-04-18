ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Beaming Earth’s location into space could cause an ALIEN INVASION, expert warns as broadcast tech prepares for update

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCWqt_0fCRJsi800

A MESSAGE broadcast out to space revealing Earth's location could provoke an invasion from aliens, an expert has warned.

Nasa launched a basic one called Arecibo in 1974 but with better tech available today scientists want to update it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yDX3_0fCRJsi800
Wish you were here Credit: Alamy

The new spacebound note - dubbed the Beacon in the Galaxy - is the latest attempt to make contact with other lifeforms.

It will include our solar system's position within the Milky Way relative to known clusters of stars so anyone who hears it can hunt Earth out.

Details about the Earth’s surface, drawings of humans and basic technical concepts for them to reach out to us will also be packed into it.

But a top researcher from Oxford University believes the move could be risky.

Dr Anders Sandberg told the Telegraph "it has such a high impact that you actually need to take it rather seriously".

However, he thinks the chances of the message actually reaching extraterrestrials is quite low.

If it does, the broadcast will probably be more like "a postcard saying, ‘Wish you were here'," he added.

There are quite a few communications out in space meant for aliens, which could also be a problem in itself.

"The poor aliens might already be getting various messages sent for all sorts of reasons," Dr Sandberg said.

But the greatest issue is the "giggle factor" linked to all things alien and UFO.

"Many people just refuse to take anything related to it seriously - which is a shame, because this is important stuff," he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbqko_0fCRJsi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TF3wu_0fCRJsi800

Dr Sandberg isn't the first to worry about an invasion.

The late great Professor Stephen Hawking previously warned that these messages could pose a danger well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmzX7_0fCRJsi800
Stephen Hawking was cautious about messages to aliens years ago Credit: Getty
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawking
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Earth#Aliens#Oxford University
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy