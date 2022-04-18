Beaming Earth’s location into space could cause an ALIEN INVASION, expert warns as broadcast tech prepares for update
A MESSAGE broadcast out to space revealing Earth's location could provoke an invasion from aliens, an expert has warned.
Nasa launched a basic one called Arecibo in 1974 but with better tech available today scientists want to update it.
The new spacebound note - dubbed the Beacon in the Galaxy - is the latest attempt to make contact with other lifeforms.
It will include our solar system's position within the Milky Way relative to known clusters of stars so anyone who hears it can hunt Earth out.
Details about the Earth’s surface, drawings of humans and basic technical concepts for them to reach out to us will also be packed into it.
But a top researcher from Oxford University believes the move could be risky.
Dr Anders Sandberg told the Telegraph "it has such a high impact that you actually need to take it rather seriously".
However, he thinks the chances of the message actually reaching extraterrestrials is quite low.
If it does, the broadcast will probably be more like "a postcard saying, ‘Wish you were here'," he added.
There are quite a few communications out in space meant for aliens, which could also be a problem in itself.
"The poor aliens might already be getting various messages sent for all sorts of reasons," Dr Sandberg said.
But the greatest issue is the "giggle factor" linked to all things alien and UFO.
"Many people just refuse to take anything related to it seriously - which is a shame, because this is important stuff," he continued.
Dr Sandberg isn't the first to worry about an invasion.
The late great Professor Stephen Hawking previously warned that these messages could pose a danger well.
- Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
- Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
- Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks
Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...
- How to get your deleted Instagram photos back
- How to track someone on Google Maps
- How can I increase my Snapchat score?
- How can I change my Facebook password?
- How can I do a duet on TikTok?
- Here's how to see if your Gmail has been hacked
- How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?
- What is dating app Bumble?
- How can I test my broadband internet speed?
- Here's how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS
We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk
Comments / 0