ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Michael Maguire reveals he shifted under-pressure Luke Brooks to five-eighth to protect him from criticism against Eels, as Michael Ennis hails the move as a 'masterstroke'... and Jackson Hastings urges critics to get off the Tigers star's back

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline, Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire says he made the decision to shift Luke Brooks to five-eighth to protect the maligned NRL playmaker from more criticism, a move Michael Ennis hailed as a 'masterstroke'.

Brooks looked shorn of confidence after the Tigers started the year with five-straight losses and was moved from halfback to five-eighth to accommodate the return of Jackson Hastings from suspension.

The pair had a hand in all of the Tigers' tries, with Hastings kicking the game-winning field goal in their 21-20 victory over Parramatta at Commbank Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em9l0_0fCRJqwg00
Luke Brooks was moved to five-eight in the Tigers' stunning 21-20 win over the Eels

Brooks had only played four games as an No. 6 before Easter Monday.

But Maguire said Brooks, who finished the game with two try assists, was better suited to picking his moments and being allowed to play without expectation.

'Brooksy, for however long, has been bashed,' he said.

'Everyone puts a lot of focus around the No. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPDtE_0fCRJqwg00
Wests coach Michael Maguire said the tactical switch was made as he wanted to protect the under-pressure Brooks from more criticism

'I felt it was the right time for Brooksy to have some of that chatter taken away because we all know what he's capable of.'

Speaking on Fox League, Michael Ennis praised Maguire's decision to switch Brooks to five-eight as a 'masterstroke' for the Tigers.

'It’s been a masterstroke so far from the coach moving Luke Brooks, who has been halfback at the Tigers for so long, into the No.6 jersey,' he said.

'Hastings is playing that pivotal role and calling the shots and Brooks delivering out the back as the second receiver. [...] It [the combination of Brooks and Hastings] has been outstanding […] some brilliant plays from both of them combining.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NF2p_0fCRJqwg00
The move paid off as Brooks linked up beautifully with Jackson Hastings in the halves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fYE6_0fCRJqwg00
With Hastings kicking a match-winning field goal as time expired to lift Wests to a 21-20 win over the Eels as the Tigers clinched their first win of the season

After the game, Brooks conceded both him and Maguire had been under intense pressure and hope the win over the Eels would prove to be a turning point.

'I guess it just shows that when we're at our best, we can match it with anyone,' he said.

Meanwhile, Hastings urged critics to get off Brooks' back after the Tigers star shone after being shifted to five-eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVsbP_0fCRJqwg00
Michael Ennis (right) hailed Maguire's move as a 'masterstroke' by the Tigers coach

'Luke Brooks [...] get off his back for a week. What a performance,' he told Nine.

'These are the games you want to play in, the big games, and as a club we need to keep pushing to play in those big games towards the end of the year. It [winning] is an infectious feeling. There's a few boys in the side that have been lucky enough to play finals, and play internationals and Origins.

'But we want the whole club to get there, we want to be consistent. We need to keep building on this and string some wins together.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is handed his first Chelsea start in the Premier League for TWO MONTHS against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge... with the misfiring striker looking to end his month-long goal drought for Thomas Tuchel's side

Romelu Lukaku has been brought back into Chelsea's starting XI for their Premier League showdown with Arsenal on Wednesday night. The Belgian striker, who has not scored a league goal in 2022, is making his first start for Thomas Tuchel's side since their 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace on February 19.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic': After becoming the first black president of a county, new Gloucestershire chief David Lawrence is eager to rid cricket of its beige suits and stuffiness

The new president of Gloucestershire sits in the Bristol pavilion, his right foot encased in a protective boot after one stringent workout too many, and contemplates a very different approach to county cricket officialdom. 'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic,' says David...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'He started tensing up and shaking!': Dillian's brother Dean Whyte claims John Fury tried to FIGHT him to kick off a scuffle between the two camps during face off with Tyson Fury... as he hails the Gypsy King for stepping in to calm his dad down

Dillian Whyte's brother Dean has claimed John Fury kicked off a ruckas at the Fury vs Whyte press conference by trying to fight him - as he praised his son Tyson for easing tensions at Wembley Stadium. The pair finally went face to face for the first time ahead of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'It hasn't worked': Perth Glory chief labels the gamble on signing former Liverpool and Chelsea star Daniel Sturridge a failure - and admits the Australian club are 'unlikely' to offer him another contract

Daniel Sturridge's high-profile move to Australian side Perth Glory has been described as a disappointment by the club's CEO Tony Pignata. Former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool star Sturridge signed for the A-League outfit in October and was described as one of the biggest signings in the division's history. But...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Brooks
Daily Mail

Tennis' 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver reveals she was in a 'traumatic' five-year relationship with her coach Don Candy that started when she was 17 and he was 50

The 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver has opened up about a 'traumatic' relationship with her coach Don Candy that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now 59 and works in punditry. She says she first met Candy when she was nine. He was her coach when she reached the final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur and, writing for The Telegraph, says she told him she loved him when she was 17.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Oliver Skipp is rewarded with a new five-year Tottenham contract after becoming a key member of the first-team squad this season... four months after Antonio Conte tipped him to go on and become a 'top midfielder' in the future

Oliver Skipp has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Tottenham, the club has confirmed. Skipp, 21, has made 52 appearances for Spurs since emerging from their academy to make his senior debut in October 2018. The midfielder, who is currently recovering from a pelvic injury, has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Man United's 28% share of possession at Liverpool was one of their lowest EVER in 19 years since Premier League records began - and Virgil van Dijk alone made 106 passes as the visitors chased shadows

Manchester United recorded one of their lowest possession totals in Premier League history during their humiliating 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool, with Ralf Rangnick's men only managing to see 28 per cent of the ball at Anfield. It's a damning indictment of just how far the Red Devils have fallen in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may get another chance in midfield after Mateo Kovacic's injury, and Eddie Nketiah looks set to continue up front as Gunners look to rebound from three straight losses... how Arsenal and Chelsea could line up for crucial top-four clash

Chelsea, three days after beating Crystal Palace at Wembley to reach the FA Cup semi-final, are straight back into Premier League action when they host Arsenal on Wednesday. Although the Blues are unlikely to finish higher or lower than third, there will be little complacency from Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of three games in nine days against the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wests Tigers#Eels#Nrl#Fox League
Daily Mail

Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville fumes at British government over Stamford Bridge ban on selling tickets as he reveals he cannot access his allocated tickets to pass on to his Foundation due to ongoing Roman Abramovich sanctions

Paul Canoville has vented his frustration at the fact Chelsea have to play in front of a smaller crowd at Stamford Bridge due to the sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich. Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday evening but the crowd has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Eddie Nketiah insists it has 'always been his goal be Arsenal's No 9' amid his current contract standoff... as the forward refuses to 'close the door' to playing for Ghana ahead of the World Cup

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has revealed his goal has always been to be the Gunners No 9 despite his contract standoff. The 22-year-old's current deal at the Emirates expires in June and has yet to agree new terms after making just one league start this season. Since signing a five-year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'My man is 600 years old and stepping forward!': Tyson Fury forced to step in and calm down his 'idiot' dad John during his face-off with Dillian Whyte, who says 'he wants to rob the fans of the fight'

Dillian Whyte accused Tyson Fury's dad, John, of trying to 'rob 90,000 fans of a fight' after the pair collided at Wednesday's otherwise respectful press conference. The Gypsy King and The Body Snatcher were in good spirits as they met for the first time ahead of their record-breaking showdown at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night - but a melee almost broke out after John started yelling at Whyte's team, notably his brother Dean.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku bullied Arsenal on his second Chelsea debut but is now fighting for his career as they meet again tonight... the £98m man must learn from Timo Werner and utilise Thomas Tuchel's tactical tweak to avoid the club's No 9 curse

Romelu Lukaku's days at Stamford Bridge may be numbered as the curse of the No 9 shirt as Stamford Bridge looks to claim another victim. Lukaku made a sensational return to west London for a club-record £98million last summer and he initially hit the ground running, scoring four goals in his first four appearances under Thomas Tuchel.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsenal MUST beat Chelsea tonight if they are to secure a top-four finish... Mikel Arteta's side are on a horror run of form - but three points at Stamford Bridge would turn the tide and push Gunners towards a 'game-changing' Champions League spot

Chelsea and Arsenal's rivalry has always created a high-stakes derby but it will be extra intense for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta this week with plenty more than just bragging rights to play for. Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday looking to salvage any shred of their top-four hopes as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy