ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Greeley Purchases Nearly 1,000-Acres of Future Public Open Space

50plusmarketplacenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust for Public Land (TPL), the City of Greeley, and the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announce the successful acquisition of the 975-acre Shur View Property located along the Cache La Poudre River. The property includes over a third of a mile of shoreline and bluffs that overlook the river and give...

www.50plusmarketplacenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Access Yes program opens millions of acres

A Wyoming Game and Fish Department program that works with landowners to secure permission for the public to access private lands for hunting and fishing saw another year of success. Game and Fish says that in 2021, Access Yes opened access to more than 2.6-million acres of land for hunting...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Greeley, CO
Business
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Becomes First City In Colorado To Make Diapers, Menstrual Products Sales Tax Free

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers and menstrual products will soon be sales tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. The Aurora City Council gave final approval to the ordinance. (credit: CBS) “I am thrilled for the residents of Aurora that a majority of my colleagues supported this important tax cut for Aurora families,” Councilman Curtis Gardner said in a statement. “After passing a sales tax exemption on menstrual products last year, I think this was an important companion ordinance to recognize that dignity products like tampons and diapers are medically necessary and shouldn’t be subject to sales tax collection. Families in Aurora continue to face significant affordability challenges in light of significant increases in inflation and these exemptions are ways we can make life more affordable for our residents.” (credit: Getty Images) The ordinance takes effect June 1 and includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Public Open Space#Public Access#Trust For Public Land#Shur View
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Retired Utah director, ousted Alaska director return to BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back two former state directors to fill two senior policy posts that will oversee implementation of policies addressing climate change and environmental justice and issues impacting federal lands in Alaska. The two senior advisers are Bud Cribley — a former BLM Alaska state...
ALASKA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake County Council approves purchase of 94 acres in Butterfield Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County officials have announced the planned acquisition of 94 acres of open space in Butterfield Canyon. The purchase is planned to support “enhanced open space, multi-recreation use, and a dedicated trailhead in Butterfield, Rose, and Yellow Fork Canyons,” a released statement says.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
94.3 The X

Here are 5 Places to Hunt for Geodes in Colorado

When it comes to rocks, geodes have to be one of the most unique. Plain spheres on the outside and chocked full of sparkly minerals on the inside. Geodes remind me of the saying "it's what's on the inside that counts". How Do Geodes Form?. According to the Carnegie Museum...
COLORADO STATE
indyweeknc

Wake County Preserves 86 Acres of Green Space

An open green space the size of nearly 66 football fields will be permanently protected from future development thanks to a decision made Monday by the Wake County Board of Commissioners. The board voted to use funds from the 2018 Parks, Greenways, Recreation, and Open Space bond to help preserve...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
KAAL-TV

The future of the riverfront space near the Zumbro River

(ABC 6 NEWS) - On Friday, people in Rochester had a chance to see plans for the downtown riverfront small area plan by the Zumbro River. Fagan Studios held the open house. The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are working to bring changes to the Zumbro riverfront space.
ROCHESTER, MN
The US Sun

Yellowstone National Park: Hours, cost, and activities

YELLOWSTONE National Park is welcoming visitors as the summer months approach. The park has been a national landmark since 1872 and allows visitors to see wildlife and active geysers.. What is Yellowstone National Park and where is it?. Yellowstone National Park is spread out over 2.2million acres and three states...
WEATHER
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Denver has become one of the fastest-growing and diverse cities in Colorado. With the large, diverse population in the city, it is not surprising that the restaurants in the city have made it a unique place with distinguished food. Here are the top five most popular American restaurants in the city that you must visit.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy