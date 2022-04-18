Greeley Purchases Nearly 1,000-Acres of Future Public Open Space

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers and menstrual products will soon be sales tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. The Aurora City Council gave final approval to the ordinance. (credit: CBS) “I am thrilled for the residents of Aurora that a majority of my colleagues supported this important tax cut for Aurora families,” Councilman Curtis Gardner said in a statement. “After passing a sales tax exemption on menstrual products last year, I think this was an important companion ordinance to recognize that dignity products like tampons and diapers are medically necessary and shouldn’t be subject to sales tax collection. Families in Aurora continue to face significant affordability challenges in light of significant increases in inflation and these exemptions are ways we can make life more affordable for our residents.” (credit: Getty Images) The ordinance takes effect June 1 and includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products.

