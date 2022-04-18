ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

JEFF POWELL: Dillian Whyte may have a date with destiny on Saturday but his first challenge is overcoming Tyson Fury's mind games... he's avoided it so far, but the Gypsy King has a knack for getting under the skin of opponents

By Jeff Powell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Dillian Whyte has a date with destiny on Saturday night. Prior to that he has an appointment with a brain specialist.

One he has been putting off for several weeks. Some say for fear of being driven crazy even though the consultant in question says: 'I'm not Doctor X.'

Tyson Fury, having conducted single-handedly an oddly minimal amount of promotional work for their world heavyweight title fight, will be waiting for Whyte to join him on stage at Wednesday's final media conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BI4Q_0fCRHwJS00
Dillian Whyte (right) must come through Tyson Fury's (left) mind games before their huge fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOxb6_0fCRHwJS00

'I hope he comes,' says the Gypsy King of the Body Snatcher. 'But even if he doesn't, I'm certain he will turn up on Saturday. If he didn't, he would be an idiot. With all the millions he's getting. If I had been drinking every night and eating crap all day I would still go and take the money.'

Is Whyte really in greater trepidation of meeting the undefeated giant who holds the WBC and lineal world titles in front of cameras and microphones than he might be in the ring at a stadium packed with the biggest crowd in British boxing history?

He has said not, adding: 'This is the biggest fight of my life, so I've stayed totally focussed on training at my camp in Portugal.'

Fury the flamboyant showman does have a reputation for getting under the skin of opponents. Although he insists that is not the purpose of his rantings and ravings, that they are simply to sell the fight.

'People always say I am a master of mind games,' he says. 'But I don't do that intentionally. I just talk, Sometimes it's a load of old rubbish. Sometimes it's good stuff. Usually it's entertaining. A lot fighters do have the fear factor that I'm going to get inside their heads. But how can I get into someone's brain? I'm not a doctor. Just a boxer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZuHx_0fCRHwJS00
Fury pretended to have a face-off with Whyte who was a no-show in the first press conference

However he does sense that Whyte has been thinking himself into a corner: 'He has stayed quiet and away from the build up to the fight to try stop me getting to him. But by not getting involved he's shown me that I am in his mind already. I know he has been thinking hard about me.'

Fury does have 'something planned for fun' when they come face to face. He offers no clue as to what exactly he might add to his repertoire of pre-fight stunts, of which he says: 'The Batman impersonation is my favourite. I'd always wanted to try that and the Klitschko fight was the perfect opportunity.'

Wladimir Klitschko, the long-reigning heavyweight champion now engaged in a horribly different fight alongside his elder brother Vitaly who is mayor of Kyiv , was rattled by those antics before losing his world titles to Fury.

The real key to that upset victory was the elusive brilliance with which Fury fought in Germany. He knows it, saying: 'It's all very well being brash and confident but you have to back it up in the ring. Some fighters who are supposed to be confident characters can't back up the talk in the fight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTa1e_0fCRHwJS00
Fury dressed as Batman and wrestled with a man dressed as Joker in the build-up to his fight with Wladimir Klitschko 

Of that, Fury cannot be accused. Nor, despite all the colourful banter about pitching up for big fights after late nights on the booze, does he shirk his own preparations.

While Whyte was isolating on a Portuguese hillside, the Gypsy King was resisting every temptation to drop in at home from his training base within jogging distance in Morecambe. He reports: 'I moved out of our house to another one four miles up the road, just around Morecambe Bay. Not once in the eight-week camp did I pop back. I didn't see any of the family, didn't even go past our house on my runs along the bay.

'My wife Paris (mother of their six children) has had to fill in for all the school runs and bin-days which I usually do.'

For his last five fights in four years – all in the US and including the epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder – Fury set up camp in Las Vegas where he now has a second home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlwJ1_0fCRHwJS00
Whyte has kept himself to himself in the build-up to the fight to avoid any possible distractions

He says: 'It doesn't matter if I'm across the Atlantic or round the corner, I have to concentrate on the fight. It's not that difficult. When you're working hard the eight weeks fly by.'

For light relief he has been 'playing a lot of golf' and says with a chuckle: 'I've been building up even more punching power by hitting drives 400 yards.' Not that he's taken his eye off the proverbial ball.

'I've kept in my mind,' he says, 'that Dillian is one of the top five heavyweights in the world. He will be No 1 if he beats me. He's been waiting all those thousand or more days for his title shot and he's earned his chance.'

But he does remind his challenger: 'Most of those 94,000 in the stadium will be there to see me and I don't want to disappoint them. I intend giving them the drama, the spectacle and the excitement they deserve. The thrills they expect from heavyweight boxing.'

The doctor is in. Knock-out drops at the ready.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: When is heavyweight title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Where is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte taking place this weekend?

The WBC heavyweight title is on the line this weekend in a huge, all-British clash.Tyson Fury defends the belt against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, a former sparring partner whom the champion has antagonised all throughout the build-up to Saturday’s main-event contest.Whyte, in stark contrast, has kept to himself, missing last month’s pre-fight press conference to focus on his preparations in Portugal.But the challenger, 34, finally broke his silence this week, hitting out at Fury for having a “mouth like a toilet”, and saying: “He can’t get in my head. Even if he gets in my head, he’s only gonna...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
Yardbarker

Tommy Fury sends warning to Dillian Whyte over Tyson’s training camp

Tommy Fury has waxed lyrical about the condition of Tyson Fury in camp in the build-up to his fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley. Tommy has been in camp with his half-brother throughout his preparations to fight Whyte, with the Love Island star due to fight on the undercard at the Wembley Stadium next week.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Amir Khan is BOOED by crowd in Manchester for refusing to accept Conor Benn fight after jumping in ring to congratulate the young star following his latest KO victory over Chris Van Heerden

Amir Khan was booed after he refused to commit to fighting Conor Benn. Greenwich-born Benn, 25, got the better of South African Chris van Heerden in Manchester on Saturday night. Khan jumped into the ring after the fight, but the Bolton boxer was not up to committing to a blockbuster...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

Dillian Whyte has dismissed suggestions that he was knocked out or dropped by upcoming opponent Tyson Fury in old sparring sessions between the pair.The British heavyweights will clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, as Fury defends the WBC title against someone with whom he is very familiar.Fury, 33, and Whyte, 34, sparred with one another earlier in their careers, with Fury having said often in the build-up to Saturday’s main event that he dominated his compatriot in those encounters.“Tyson Fury’s never knocked me out and never dropped me,” Whyte told The Independent columnist Steve Bunce in an interview...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants Kell Brook for Conor Benn’s next fight

By Charles Brun: A wild-eyed-looking Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday that the next opponent he wants Conor Benn to fight is Kell Brook at a catchweight of 150 lbs. The only problem is the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) will need to lower his asking price of ten million quid to a more realistic number.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Mind Games#Boxing#Combat#The Gypsy King#Wbc#British
Daily Mail

Dillian Whyte has his work cut out at Wembley because he 'WON'T KNOW' which Tyson Fury will turn up, believes Frank Bruno... as the legendary former fighter hails the Gypsy King's transformation from 'tall, gangly and awkward to a fearsome puncher'

The loudest of Frank Bruno’s marvellous guffaws as he weighed-in on the Fury v Whyte rumble came when he was asked a supplementary question after saying that the Gypsy King ‘would have been a huge challenge for all the other heavyweights in my time.’. Does that include the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman denies link to Tyson Fury’s ex-advisor Daniel Kinahan

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says he has “at no time” had any relationship with alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who has acted as an advisor to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the past.Kinahan was last week named as being a head of the Irish Kinahan crime gang and hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States Government.Sulaiman said in a statement on Monday: “Whilst visiting Dubai recently I was introduced to Daniel Kinahan, who has since been placed on a sanctions list by the US Treasury Department, concerning alleged links to drug crimes.The WBC and Daniel Kinahan https://t.co/jMNaQlsvC4—...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Rivalries aside let's show our class by doing this': Liverpool fans plan to hold a minute's applause in the seventh minute at Anfield to pay tribute to Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his newborn twin

Liverpool fans are planning to hold a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tragically lost their newborn son. The couple announced that their baby boy had passed away soon after Rodriguez gave birth to twins, as their daughter thankfully survived. Fans,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals he DIDN'T KNOW Chelsea will play with a limited crowd at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal as sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich start to bite - and urges ticket holders who can go 'to push a bit more' on Wednesday night

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he did not know Chelsea would have to play in front of a smaller crowd at Stamford Bridge due to sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich. The Blues host Arsenal in West London on Wednesday night, with the number of fans set to be limited to around 25,000 season-ticket holders only, compared to its capacity of more than 40,000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Confident He's in Whyte's Head, Plans To Adapt To Him in The Ring

Tyson Fury has vowed that he will be able to accommodate to anything Dillian Whyte has to offer ahead of their huge showdown next weekend. The massive event at Wembley Stadium in London takes place on Saturday 23 April, as Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his WBC heavyweight title against Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), live on BT Sport Box Office and ESPN PPV.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury: A lot of People Are Underestimating Whyte – But Not Me!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for a very tough fight in his upcoming defense. Fury will make a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte on April 23, with a record crowd of 94,000 expected at Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte is a tremendous underdog in the fight. He's been...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Oleksandr Usyk Will Be Watching, Studying Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will be a very interested observer in this Saturday's fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. Fury will collide with Whyte before a record crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk outboxed Anthony Joshua over twelve...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

For all of Cristiano Ronaldo's success, family has always come first: CHRIS WHEELER reveals how the football superstar will always divide opinions on the pitch - but away from it he has embraced fatherhood with open arms

When Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed the gender of their twins in December, she decided to post a video on social media. Ronaldo's sons Cristiano Junior and Mateo burst a blue balloon filled with confetti and shouted 'It's a boy!' in Portuguese, while his daughters Eva and Alana burst a pink balloon and shouted 'It's a girl!' as Georgina giggled behind the camera.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-trainer says Dillian Whyte ‘overdue’ for world title shot against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte’s former trainer Mark Tibbs is pleased the heavyweight will get an “overdue” world title shot this week and says the Brixton boxer knows how to beat Tyson Fury but admits putting it into practice is a different matter.An all-British affair will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday where up to 94,000 spectators could be in attendance for the biggest domestic bout in the division since Lennox Lewis beat Frank Bruno in 1993.Whyte has waited patiently for his chance to fight for the WBC-belt, stating he was the mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder as far back as 2018...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard with Tommy Fury set to fight

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s title defence against Dillian Whyte has been revealed, with the WBC heavyweight champion’s half-brother Tommy set to be in action.Fury defends his belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 23 April, in what is the “Gypsy King”’s first bout on home soil since 2018.The unbeaten Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) last fought in October, finishing Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy and retain the WBC title, while Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last competed in March 2021 when he knocked out Alexander Povektin – avenging...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Boxing promoter Bob Arum reveals he paid Daniel Kinahan millions for each of Tyson Fury's last four fights and says alleged drug kingpin remains brains behind management company MTK Global

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has revealed he paid wanted alleged villain Daniel Kinahan millions for each of Tyson Fury’s last four bouts. Arum, boss of legendary Top Rank, admitted he had paid more than £1million each for the quartet of fights including Fury’s last two with Deontay Wilder.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy