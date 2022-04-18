ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Captured Brits forced by Russian troops to ask Boris Johnson to release Putin’s ‘Prince of Darkness’

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

CAPTURED Brit fighters are being forced by Russian troops to ask Boris Johnson to release Vladimir Putin's pal in return for their freedom.

Russia is cynically using the brave Brit POWs Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, to force the release of Putin’s close Ukrainian ally dubbed the "Prince of Darkness" Viktor Medvedchuk, 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiewv_0fCRHsmY00
Shaun Pinner making a Russian state TV appeals to Boris Johnson Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9FFF_0fCRHsmY00
Aiden Aslin was captured during the bloody fight for Mariupol Credit: East2West

Both were paraded in front of propaganda TV cameras to float the idea of a swap.

Kyiv last week announced the capture of Medvedchuk, an opposition politician in Ukraine, who has long been seen as Putin’s man in the war-ravaged state.

The men are seen in separate appeals on Russian state TV making appeals to Mr Johnson who they want to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since their capture in Mariupol, Russia has sought to milk the “British mercenaries” for propaganda purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHFv8_0fCRHsmY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iFFO_0fCRHsmY00

It appears the men now in Russian detention have been told their only route home is if the PM fixes Medvedchuk’s release - a move that would be seen as kowtowing to Putin.

It comes as Medvedchuk's wife called on the two men to be released in exchange for her husband.

In a video address, she said: "I, Oxana Marchenko, spouse of opposition politician, people’s deputy of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchyuk, address the relatives of captured citizens of Great Britain Aiden Aslin and of Shaun Pinner.

"It is in your power to ask the PM of your country Boris Johnson to influence Ukrainian leadership and to achieve Aiden’s and Shaun’s release by their exchange for… my husband Viktor Medvedchyuk."

Marchenko is a former TV star who hosted 'X-Factor Ukraine' and has also appealed to Ukraine's president for his release.

Medvedchuk has been described as a “personal friend” to Putin and is godfather to his daughter while the pair have even holidayed together.

As leader of the country’s main pro-Moscow party in Ukraine - the Opposition Platform For Life - he was the Kremlin’s most trusted and influential lieutenant in Ukraine.

Medvedchuk had been placed under house arrest last year to face treason and terrorism financing charges, which he denies.

Aidan surrendered after his unit ran out of food and ammunition in Mariupol and was paraded on Russian TV on Thursday with a gash across his forehead and an eye half-closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOI3d_0fCRHsmY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5DPt_0fCRHsmY00

Shaun, who moved to Mariupol four years ago to be with his second wife Larysa, joined the Ukrainian Army as a "contract soldier".

Russian propagandists claimed he had been killed in Mariupol at the end of last month but sources told The Sun he had been injured and was in a field hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHSvs_0fCRHsmY00
Aiden, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, was captured last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETA02_0fCRHsmY00
Shaun said he had been fighting in Mariupol for five to six weeks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZuQT_0fCRHsmY00
Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested by Ukrainian security services

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Medvedchuk
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Ukraine#Brits#Russian#Ukrainian#British
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy