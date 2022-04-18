ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona legend Frank Rijkaard looks unrecognisable with full head of grey hair nine years after leaving management

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5wZI_0fCRHlqh00

A TRUE legend of the game, Frank Rijkaard has somewhat faded into the background in recent years.

Now aged 59, the Holland and Barcelona legend hasn't been actively involved in football since 2013 when he left his role as manager of the Saudi Arabian national side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HitG_0fCRHlqh00
Frank Rijkaard's look has changed a lot since his heyday in the 1980s and 1990s Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZZrZ_0fCRHlqh00
Frank Rijkaard is widely regarded as one of the most-important managers in Barcelona history Credit: Reuters

Rijkaard made a name for himself as a player with Ajax and AC Milan.

The defensive midfielder won five Eredivisie crowns, two Serie A titles and THREE Champions League trophies during his playing days.

He also earned 73 national caps as he helped Holland win Euro 1988 - the tournament famous for Marco van Basten's spectacular volley in the 2-0 win over the Soviet Union in the final.

After hanging up his boots in 1995, Rijkaard quickly moved into management with the Holland national team in 1998.

He briefly managed Sparta Rotterdam before taking over at the Nou Camp as Barcelona boss - where he would go on to become one of their most-important managers in history.

Rijkaard took over in 2003 with the club having not won a trophy since 1999, finishing sixth in LaLiga the season before and with Rivaldo leaving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24usuH_0fCRHlqh00
Dutch footballer Frank Rijkaard wins the Euros in 1988 Credit: Getty

The Dutch boss - along with Ronaldinho and a young Lionel Messi - were huge components in Barcelona's incredible revival.

He would go on to lead Barca for five years before a brief stint at Galatasaray and two years as Saudi Arabia boss before quitting - never to be seen on the touchline again.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

In 2016, he even confessed he would never hunt for a managerial job ever again.

Rijkaard - an ambassador for the Cruyff Foundation - true to his word has NOT resurfaced as a boss, but did recently appear at a charity event.

And fans could barely believe it was him.

The former Holland star showed off a gloriously thick head of grey hair, with his iconic curls very much in tact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbqko_0fCRHlqh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TF3wu_0fCRHlqh00

In fact, you might not have realised it was him if not for the fact he was wearing the famous orange of Holland.

Months earlier, Rijkaard posed with Ruud Gullit, with the pair reunited to open Cruyff Court in Amsterdam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mtu9_0fCRHlqh00
Frank Rijkaard recently showed off his thick grey hair, with his iconic curls still in tact, at a charity event Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOBTj_0fCRHlqh00
Frank Rijkaard met up with former team-mate Ruud Gullit showing off his luscious greying locks Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now THAT'S a selfie: Amateur golfer, 17, poses with some of the world's best footballers including Messi, Neymar and Mbappe after star-studded PSG team stepped into her LIFT at French gym

A young amateur golfer became the envy of football fans everywhere on Sunday when she posted selfies with some of the sport's biggest stars. Marta Silchenko, 17, was competing at a golf tournament on the outskirts of Paris when she was joined in an elevator by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team - including global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Rivaldo
Person
Frank Rijkaard
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Ruud Gullit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Grey Hair#Saudi Arabian#Ajax#Ac Milan#Serie A#Dutch#Barca#Galatasaray#Sun Bingo Get
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta tells Antonio Lacazette to focus on Arsenal and their bid for the Champions League after the striker admitted he is talking to other clubs with his contract up at the end of the season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Alexandre Lacazette to ensure he is 'fully focused' on the club and their bid for the Champions League amid uncertainty surrounding his future. Lacazette recently confirmed he is in talks with a number of clubs ahead of the expiry of his Arsenal contract in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets becomes moves into Barcelona top three for appearances

Few of Barcelona’s veterans have come under fire quite as much as Sergio Busquets in recent years, but the Barcelona captain has continued to be an ever-present in the Blaugrana. Nobody in the Barcelona team has more appearances than Busquets, who at 33 has equalled his long-time teammate Andres...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

PSV Eindhoven beat Ajax in Dutch Cup amid Ten Hag speculation

PSV Eindhoven scored two goals in as many minutes early in the second half to overturn a half-time deficit and win the Dutch Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday. Mexico international Erick Gutierrez equalised with a diving header in the 48th minute, stealing in unmarked at...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy