ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emma Raducanu reveals her Premier League team as she gears up for Stuttgart Open in Tottenham shirt

By Rob Maul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

EMMA RADUCANU has a rare claim to fame among Tottenham supporters – she has seen silverware!

Raducanu donned a Spurs shirt ahead of the Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart which is funded by car manufacturers Porsche, one of her many sponsors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwgs8_0fCRF7K400
Raducanu wore a Tottenham shirt on the court as she prepares for the Stuttgart Open Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnfHf_0fCRF7K400
Her personalised Spurs top had 'Raducanu 10' on the back Credit: Getty

Next month her US Open replica trophy will be taken on the road by the LTA to schools, clubs and tournaments.

It is a chance for the British public to enjoy once again her epic success from New York last September.

But while Tottenham fans may have a shiny new stadium, their North London trophy cabinet has remained largely unlocked and covered in cobwebs – with just ONE League Cup triumph in the 21st century.

Raducanu faces Australian qualifier Storm Sanders in the first round in Germany on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will hope the right foot blister she suffered in the Billie Jean King Cup defeat in the Czech Republic will not see her endure another early-round exit.

Raducanu – who wore leggings due to the coldness in Prague – was broken seven times and hit four double faults as she suffered one of her quickest defeats in a 6-1 6-1 loss.

She bathed her feet in "surgical spirit" post-match and went on to say: "I have a blister on my foot. It kind of showed up after yesterday’s match.

"We’ve been managing it but as you saw, I couldn’t really move or load either way.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

"And now it’s just about trying to get it better as soon as possible.

"It completely stopped me from moving. It’s tough not to be even able to chase the ball.

"It was compromising every shot I had to play. So yeah, it’s very disappointing when you’re out there playing a rubber for your country and you feel like completely redundant.

"But I guess I can’t really do anything about it."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuttgart Open#Us Open#League Cup#Spurs#Lta#British#Australian#Sun Bingo Get
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy