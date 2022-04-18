ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror on Horse Guards Parade after knifeman, 29, confronts two police officers before being Tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder - as cops rule out terror

By Dan Sales For Mailonline, Nick Pisa for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A 29-year-old man is being held on suspicion of trying to murder two police officers in the heart of Westminister.

The suspect - who was armed with a knife - confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers on Horse Guards Parade.

He had to be Tasered and restrained before being arrested and detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

The MOD referred all enquiries to the Met Police, who said the alleged attack was not being treated as terrorism-related.

Shortly before 2.30pm police reopened Whitehall to traffic and pedestrians and the only sign of what had happened was blue tape outside the entrance to Horse Guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDBwb_0fCRF3nA00
Police at the scene in Westminster this morning after the man was arrested just after 8.30am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhVHv_0fCRF3nA00
A bomb disposal device was also seen, but there was no mention of it from police investigating

One employee at a nearby souvenir stand said:' I heard a lot of noise and looked outside, and the police and army were on the street.

'They seemed to be looking at a bike that was nearby and someone said they were checking out a suspicious parcel on it.

'A while later one of those robots came down to look but you couldn't see very clearly what was happening as police had moved everyone back.'

A waitress at Caffe Concerto which is close to the scene said:'We had only been open for an hour or so and had a few customers for breakfast when the police came in and told everyone to stay inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKiAE_0fCRF3nA00
Whitehall was cordoned off with police tape while detectives probed what had happened
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNWku_0fCRF3nA00
The scene in Whitehall after the police swopped on the scene two hours ago in central London

'They just said there had been an incident and it was safer to stay indoors but then ten minutes later they came back and told us everyone to leave because there was a suspicious package.'

A number of government buildings and the MOD Main Building is at Horse Guards, as well as army barracks.

The Met said: An investigation has been launched following an incident at Horse Guards Parade in Westminster on Monday morning.

'At around 8:50am, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers.

'Taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries.

'He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at a central London police station.

'The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

'An investigation is under way. Met officers will continue to liaise closely with the Ministry of Defence Police as it progresses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has other information which could assist officers, is asked to call 101, providing the reference 1730/18APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

