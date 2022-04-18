ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election hopeful Katherine Deves reveals she's received death threats and vile bullying from Twitter trolls for her views on transgender kids but declares: 'I'm not going anywhere'

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A controversial election candidate slammed over her anti-transgender remarks has broken her silence to fire a defiant message to her critics.

Katherine Deves has vowed to stay on as the Liberal candidate for the northern Sydney seat of Warringah as more controversial posts are unearthed and continue to divide the party.

She shut down her social media and was forced to apologise last week after historic tweets emerged of Ms Deves describing transgender children as 'surgically mutilated and sterilised and compared lobbying to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's sport to standing up against the Holocaust.

Ms Deves broke her silence in an email to Liberal supporters on Monday night to reveal the barrage of bullying and death threats she's copped in recent days.

The mother-of-three then boldly declared she 'wasn't going anywhere.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRtr6_0fCRF11i00
Candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves has divided the Liberal party over her controversial comments

'My opponents, parts of the left media and twittersphere have been unrelenting in calling for me to be disendorsed, because of past statements,' the email states.

'I have been bullied in the most vile way and received death threats. I'm not going anywhere, as the Prime Minister said yesterday.'

Ms Deves also addressed the saga over being 'hand-picked' by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

'How I was selected was not my decision. It was not how I wanted to come to represent you,' she wrote.

'As you know, at the time I was appointed, I was preparing myself for a fair contest in a preselection. I want to echo the sentiments of our [electorate] president, that depriving you of that is against our values.'

She issued the email hours after attending a private party fundraiser at a home on Sydney's lower north shore, where Ms Deves went to desperate lengths to hide from the waiting media.

Ms Deves is running in the northern beaches seat previously held by former prime minister Tony Abbott, who has called for an end of the 'pile on' of a 'brave woman.'

She also has the backing of a second former prime minister, John Howard.

'Mr Howard strongly supports Ms Katherine Deves. She is the endorsed Liberal candidate,' a spokesman told news.com.au.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJllP_0fCRF11i00
Katherine Deves (pictured with her family) has vowed she's 'not going anywhere', despite growing calls within the Liberal party for her to be disendorsed

But not all Liberal figures agree, amid growing calls for Ms Deves to be disendorsed led by NSW treasurer Matt Kean.

There are also unconfirmed reports from multiple sources North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman asked the prime minister's office to dump Ms Deves, Guardian Australia reported.

There are now calls for NSW Liberal President Chris Stone to urge Ms Deves to step down amid fears her controversial comments will haunt the campaign.

'It is apparent to me and others in the Party I speak with that, unfortunately, Katherine Deves needs to be replaced as the candidate for Warringah,' Neutral Bay branch president Simon Moore wrote in an email to Mr Stone.

'Her numerous statements about transgender people are offensive and can't be condoned.

'They are not in line with broader community sentiment, particularly in Warringah. Whilst she has apologised for these statements, they are so recent and numerous that they will continue to haunt the campaign, not just in Warringah but elsewhere.'

A host of Liberal figures have rallied behind Ms Deves in recent days, including Mr Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Senator Jane Hume and assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar.

It comes after more controversial tweets were unearthed comparing transgender rights to the Nazis and the Stolen Generation.

In April 2021, Ms Deves tweeted about a trial where a Canadian father was taken to court for not supporting his teenager transitioning.

'This will go down in history as akin to the grudge trials of the Third Reich,' she wrote.

'I do not like to invoke Nazism but the parallels are remarkable and deeply sinister.

'We can only hope that when society comes to its senses, it's redeemed by trials similar to the Nazi wife and the border guards.'

Five months later, Ms Deves slammed a decision by a Western Australia court to dismiss an appeal by parents whose transgender child was put into foster care.

'Australia has a very dark history of children being taken from their families by the state (because) bureaucrats thought they knew better,' she wrote.

'Don't we owe it to lessons of the past, such as our shameful Stolen Generation scandal, to stop the destruction of families for flawed beliefs?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Flx2p_0fCRF11i00
Katherine Deves broke her silence on Saturday to admit the controversy had taken a toll on her

Deves has since apologised for some of her posts, saying that her comments were 'not acceptable'.

'My advocacy for the rights and safety of women and girls is well known, and I stand by my desire to ensure we protect the safety of women and girls and our entire community,' she said in a statement.

'However, the language I used was not acceptable, and for that I apologise.'

Ms Deves broke her silence on Saturday to upload a happy snap with her family but admitted the last week had taken its toll.

'The last few days have been hard. I'm incredibly thankful for the support of my beautiful family during this time,' she wrote.

Likewise, I appreciate the incredible messages of support I've received from the people here in Warringah and from around Australia.'

I'm standing up for Warringah to help deliver on issues that affect our daily lives - those that affect everyone, from individuals, to families, to the elderly.

I want Warringah to be the home my three daughters deserve; a place where everyone has a voice, and not one that seeks to 'cancel' those with whom we disagree.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TG1A_0fCRF11i00
Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves (pictured) has come under heavy fire for anti-transgender comments

Comments / 9

Depcom
18h ago

Nothing wrong with what she said. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Reply
6
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s under threat from transgender ‘biological men aggressively replacing women’

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained she feels “threatened” that transgender women, whom she labeled “biological men”, are replacing women like herself in society.Ms Greene’s statements, which came from a series of tweets fired off from her Twitter account on Tuesday, are false, but align closely with anti-LGBT sentiments that the unabashed conspiracy theorist has traipsed in before.“As a woman, I feel threatened because biological men are aggressively replacing women,” she tweeted in response to a post from conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which has since been deleted by Twitter for violating its terms and conditions.Mr Kirk, who...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lisa Wilkinson ERUPTS as she grills Liberal senator about mysterious compensation deal with Alan Tudge's former lover: 'We have the right to know'

Lisa Wilkinson has unleashed her fury as she weighed into the debate over Rachelle Miller's taxpayer-funded compensation payout. The former staffer and mistress of embattled minister Alan Tudge is set to receive a reported a $500,000 payout from the federal government after alleged complaints about him and another Liberal MP.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Olympian and now MP Zali Steggall refuses to say if she would have been okay competing against biological men in her time as a skier

Former Olympian Zali Steggall has dodged questions on transgender women competing in female sport. The bronze medal-winning skier turned politician holds the seat of Warringah on Sydney's north shore and is competing with local lawyer Katherine Deves. Ms Deves, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's hand-picked challenger, is under heavy pressure after...
SOCIETY
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Trent Zimmerman
Person
Jane Hume
Person
Barnaby Joyce
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox News host Jesse Watters, 43, makes bizarre on-air admission that he deflated a 25-year-old colleague's tires so he could drive her home - despite being married at the time - and says that woman later became his wife

Fox News host Jesse Watters made a bizarre on-air admission Monday, saying that he deflated the car tires of a 25-year-old colleague in order to be in a position where he could offer her a ride home. Watters, who was 39 at the time and already married, also said that...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

