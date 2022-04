A power-heavy run-rule win by Oregon softball on Friday was followed by a blow out loss for the Ducks. Makenna Kliethermes and Raegan Breedlove combined to allow nine runs on eight hits and five walks over 3.0 innings out of the bullpen for No. 17 Oregon in a 12-4 loss to Arizona Saturday afternoon at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO