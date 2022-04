The Chippewa Valley sent three softball teams to the state tournament last spring, a tribute to the quality of the sport in the area. Chippewa Falls, Blair-Taylor and Baldwin-Woodville all reached the state tournament a year ago, and Baldwin-Woodville came home with a runner-up trophy in Division 2. All three are loaded with experience this season, making them contenders for another trip to play with the state’s best.

