5 Things You Might Not Know About Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Professional Fighters League signed Olivier Aubin-Mercier two years ago, it did so in the hope that he might finally unlock the rest of his potential. The 33-year-old Canadian will open his 2022 campaign against American Top Team’s Natan Schulte at PFL 1 this Wednesday at Esports Stadium Arlington in...

mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
The Independent

‘You’re an easy fight’: Jake Paul challenges former UFC champion Michael Bisping to boxing match

Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Michael Bisping Would Be Jake Paul’s First “Partner”

Chael Sonnen is all for the ongoing rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reaching the squared circle. It’s been four months since Paul last entered the ring. In what was his fifth professional outing, “The Problem Child” recorded a second victory over Tyron Woodley, this time via knockout.
mmanews.com

Peña Slams Clark’s UFC 269 Doubts: What Does He Know About MMA?

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has taken aim at Ryan Clark and her pre-UFC 269 detractors for doubting her title credentials. It’s safe to say that not many have backed up their pre-fight confidence in as emphatic a fashion as Peña did last December. Inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, “The Venezuelan Vixen” re-wrote a narrative that many fans and pundits had already proof-read and published.
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

The Professional Fighters League plans to hitch its wagon to two genuine action heroes when it kickstarts its 2022 schedule. Clay Collard will face Jeremy Stephens in the PFL 1 main event on Wednesday at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, where competitors in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions begin their quests for $1 million. Collard has rattled off four wins across his past five outings. He last appeared on Aug. 13, when he wound up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Raush Manfio in the 2021 lightweight semifinals. Stephens, meanwhile, enters his organizational debut on a three-fight losing streak and in search of his first victory since 2018. The Alliance MMA mainstay has not competed outside the Ultimate Fighting Championship in nearly 15 years.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen warns Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping: “There’s some guys that you play with, there’s some guys that you don’t”

Chael Sonnen is warning Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping. Jake Paul has called out Michael Bisping (again) wanting him to enter into the boxing ring for a match-up. The two fighters have taken to social media, both showing an interest in wanting to make a deal for a boxing match in the near future.
MMAmania.com

Belal Muhammad cracks welterweight Top 5 following UFC Vegas 51 rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight veteran Belal Muhammad can now call himself a Top 5 contender after defeating fellow 170-pound title hopeful Vicente Luque in the UFC Vegas 51 main event last weekend (April 16) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to the official UFC rankings...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 52 predictions, early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lemos vs. Andrade

Two of the women’s Strawweight division’s most destructive knockout artists square off this Saturday (April 23, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade headline UFC Vegas 52. The ESPN+-streamed card also features a Lightweight crossroads bout between Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles, as well as a clash between rising Heavyweight Alexander Romanov and veteran spoiler Tanner Boser.
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier to Jake Paul: If you want to be ‘considered legitimate,’ call out Anderson Silva, not Michael Bisping

Daniel Cormier has just the right name for Jake Paul if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is serious about his fighting career. In a video published Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Cormier commented on the ongoing public negotiations between Paul and former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping, a discussion that has seen “The Count” invite Paul to send him a contract if he wants to box a retired “43-year-old guy with one eye and no knees.”
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo: Stipe Miocic Is “Easy Money” For Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo doesn’t appear to like Stipe Miocic’s chances against Jon Jones. Jon Jones hasn’t had a bout since Feb. 2020 but he may finally be on the verge of returning. UFC President Dana White expressed to TMZ Sports that he feels Jones vs. Miocic for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship makes sense. MMAJunkie.com later reported that Stipe has been offered the fight.
mmanews.com

Jeremy Stephens Reveals His Favorite Moment From His UFC Career

MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens has fought some of the top 145-pounders in UFC history during his career, but one moment stands out above the rest. Stephens is set to face Clay Collard in his PFL debut on April 20 in the season opener. He signed with the league during the offseason after parting ways with the UFC after a long tenure with the promotion.
