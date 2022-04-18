ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOzB3_0fCR9dXA00

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine.

With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch.

When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced a schedule change at the 2021 event, the race has officially returned to its annual date.

This year, the race will happen on April 18, 2022.

The start times include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tejs_0fCR9dXA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpZ74_0fCR9dXA00
  • Military March at 6am EST
  • Men's Wheelchair at 9:02am EST
  • Women's Wheelchair at 9:05am EST
  • Handcycles & Duos at 9:30am EST
  • Professional Men at 9:37am EST
  • Professional Women at 9:45am EST
  • Para Athletics Division at 9:50am EST
  • Wave 1 at 10am EST
  • Wave 2 at 10:25am EST
  • Wave 3 at 10:50am EST
  • Wave 4 at 11:15am EST

The race's website notes that times are subject to change.

What is the race route?

The Boston Marathon will stretch 26 miles across Massachusetts.

Runners will start in Hopkinton and end on Boylston Street in Boston near Copley Square.

Along the way, runners will race past Natick, Wellesley College, the Johnny Kelley statue, and Boston College.

When was the first Boston Marathon?

The history of the Boston Marathon dates back to 1897.

The race was inspired by the success of the first marathon competition in the 1896 Summer Olympics.

Geoffrey Mutai currently holds the course record for men with a time of 2:03:02, while Buzunesh Deba holds the women's record with a time of 2:19:59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaKu5_0fCR9dXA00
Runners start in Hopkinton, Massachusetts Credit: AP

Was there a bombing at the Boston Marathon?

During the 2013 event, there was a domestic terrorist attack near the historic finish line.

As a result, three people died and over 260 people were injured.

The bombers were later identified as brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar, 28, Tsarnaev.

Tamerlan died during the attacks, while Dzhokhar was later convicted of the crime and sentenced to death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRmz9_0fCR9dXA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjbZE_0fCR9dXA00

In July 2020, Dzhokhar's death sentence was overturned, but on March 4, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled to reinstate it.

At this time, it remains unclear when Dzhokhar will be executed.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Use That Mind’: Marko Cheseto Shares Inspirational Message After Winning Para Athletics Division Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Marko Cheseto is continuing to spread his inspirational message after winning the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon this year. “Use that mind. Even if the body and the mind are not agreeing together, at least use one,” he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade.  “Keep trying, trying, trying and you will be better at what you want to be.” Cheseto lost both his feet to frostbite after being trapped outside while attending college in Alaska. “I thought that was it for me. I’m originally from Kenya. It’s my feet that brought me to America, and then all of a sudden...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Sports make Patriots Day in Boston like no other day anywhere

Chances are there are fans elsewhere who will claim that their home city has a day that perfectly captures the competitiveness and camaraderie of sports like our Patriots Day. Should you come across these creatures, don’t begrudge them their misguided daydream. They obviously haven’t been here on a day like Monday. They just cannot know any better.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Kelley
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#First Boston#Wellesley College
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy