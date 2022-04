My car is not my job, but it helps me do my job. School buildings do not educate students, but they help educate students. A well-maintained used car works fine, to a point. A well-maintained school building works fine even longer, to a point. Just as a two-seat car makes it difficult to transport five kids, a building designed for 1,000 students makes it difficult to educate 1,350 students.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO