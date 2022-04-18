ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Poll: What player do you want the Lions to draft at No. 2 overall?

By Jeff Risdon
 1 day ago
It’s less than two weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft and we still don’t know who will be the No. 1 overall pick. For the team at No. 2, the Detroit Lions, that leaves all sorts of possibilities for which players will be available.

This one is an easy, straightforward question. Assuming every player will be available, which prospect do you want the Lions to take with the No. 2 pick? It’s all about your personal preference, not what you think the team will do.

The top eight options, based on the odds for the pick, are all here for the choosing. You can vote once per day, so make it count!

