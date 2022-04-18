ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Do You Have Left-Over Easter Candy? Try This “Peep-Tini” Recipe

By Kelly Cordes
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because Easter 2022 is behind us, there's no reason for you to toss out ALL the Easter candy. If you don't like Peeps, bring them here, or maybe just stick them in your freezer and...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

Salty Cocina was In El Paso: 3 Recipes You Have to Try Out

Ana Regalado was in El Paso! Well, I think she's most famously known as "Salty Cocina". If you're not on TikTok or Instagram and following her, you are missing out!. Regalado shares some amazing recipes-mainly Mexican cuisine- on TikTok- and makes it look super easy! Well, over on Twitter, Regalado shared that she was recently in the Sun City.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Chicago

Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
FOX43.com

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Vodka#Food Drink#Peep Tini Party#Americans#Pagoda Home
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

Peeps Rice Krispie Easter Egg Treats Recipe

With the help of Peeps candy, Rice Krispie Easter Egg Treats could be a fun Easter twist on traditional rice krispie treats!. This post contains affiliate links. I love how this idea could start with pre-made crispy rice treats, but we thought it would be fun to make our own, using marshmallow chicks and bunnies in colors of yellow, pink, and purple.
RECIPES
WKRC

You can customize your Peeps for Easter by choosing a color, dip & topping

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year. The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your peeps. You choose the color -- yellow, pink or blue. Then select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. Those choices are a dark, milk or white chocolate. Finally, pick a topping: round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

This Spring, Peeps Is Allowing Customers to Personalize Their Candy

Springtime is rolling around yet again and the promise of warmer weather, plants blooming, and other serotonin-inducing activities is enough to make anyone want to get outside and smell the roses. One yearly hallmark of the Spring season is a massive uptick in Peeps sales, as the fluffy marshmallow treats are all the rage during this time of year.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

You Can Now Customize Your Peeps for a Truly Memorable Easter Basket Experience

When I was growing up, my family was really into Easter. We did an egg hunt in the yard every year, and my mother made us all individual Easter baskets full of candy and maybe a coloring book or two. I was far more upset when I learned that the Easter bunny wasn’t real than when I discovered Santa didn’t exist (I hope there are no young children reading this).
LIFESTYLE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy