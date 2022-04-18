ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geologie brings a personalized answer to skin care right to your door

By StackCommerce
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe truly live in an age of utter convenience. If you want to buy a meal, cat toys, or a car, it can be delivered right to your door in a matter of hours or days. Heck, you can even receive a personalized potato if you knew someone who decided that...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Smoother, Younger-Looking Complexion

Apart from a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, exercise, a healthy sleep schedule and using the right products, another way to get smoother, youthful-esque skin is through supplementation. If you’re new to beauty supplements and don’t know where to start— look no further. We checked in with skin and health experts who detailed one essential supplement that you should take (apart from collagen, of course). Read on for tips from Soraya Ali-Hope, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals chemist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist, who all recommend a supplement that you may be familiar with inn your other beauty products.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Dark Skin#Toys
Hypebae

5 of the Best Facial Scrubs for Smooth and Soft Skin

Face scrubs are probably the most satisfying products to use in one’s skincare routine. After rinsing, your face instantly looks luminous, like you’ve just slathered on a hydrating serum. However, over-exfoliation comes with risks. To avoid damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier and removing the essential oils necessary...
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup Everyday, According To Derms

The weather is warming up and that may put you in the mood to get glammed up and apply more makeup than you usually would. But what exactly does that mean for your skin? Many times when you hear celebs talk about their daily makeup look it’s minimal precisely because they have to wear makeup all day every day on the set and they’re concerned about what all of that foundation, concealer, and powder does to your skin. But what does it actually do to the skin of mere mortals? This is what actually happens to your skin when you wear makeup every day, according to derms.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin

The name "Burt's Bees" will always feel like a warm hug from an old friend — the brand's skin-friendly formulations have been a staple in drugstores for as long as I can remember, and to this day, it's safe to say they don't disappoint. For instance, the Renewal Firming Eye Cream has amassed a loyal following of Amazon shoppers for its ability to deliver a natural retinol alternative across the skin without irritation.
SKIN CARE
Gear Patrol

Give Your Skin (and Hair) the Care It Deserves with 15% Off Aesop

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Headquartered in Melbourne and started back in 1987, Aesop is one of the most lauded and respected names in skin, hair and body care. Their product lineup hinges on meticulous attention to detail, exceptional ingredients and providing users with a full sensory experience. Well, right now, you can save 15 percent on the brand's lineup of products at Ssense (while supplies last).
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

What Is Urea in Skin Care? A Dermatologist Explains

Urea is a skin-care ingredient that can be found in face creams, lotions, and serums. Urea has two main skin-care benefits: exfoliation and hydration. Ahead, a dermatologist answers common questions about urea and how to use it. Anyone who's ever attempted to read the ingredients list on the packaging of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Hello, Spring: Give Your Body the Skin-Care Treatment It Deserves

After months of being huddled under blankets, hoodies, and all things cozy, it's time to show a little skin. Whether you're ready or not, spring is here, and that calls for rejuvenation! Plus, we could all use some extra pampering to start the new season in utter bliss, don't you think? To celebrate more time in the great outdoors and sunnier days ahead, we've gathered a round of essentials to give yourself a load of self-care at home. Trust us on these glistening oils, hydrating lotions, soothing butters, and more indulging treatments to get you glowing this spring.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Kojic Acid Is the Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Ingredient Your Skin-Care Routine's Missing

At this point in the game, you're probably familiar with the skin-care benefits of various acids. (If not, the simplified explanation is that they exfoliate skin, prevent clogged pores, and help to even out tone and texture.) You may even have a few personal favorite acid-containing products in your stash that you reach for when your skin is looking a bit dull. There's certainly no shortage of options to choose from, meaning you can select an exfoliating product based on your skin type and concerns. One lesser-known acid that's finally getting its due for its ability to brighten all skin tones safely? Kojic acid.
SKIN CARE

