Maine State

The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMTW

Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
mainepublic.org

From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry

In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

