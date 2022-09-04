Read full article on original website
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WMTW
Out-of-state E-ZPass mix-up leaves New England woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts motorist has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have spent so many...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
NECN
New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)
We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on...
WMTW
Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
utilitydive.com
5 New England states propose ‘modular’ transmission plan to incorporate 8.4 GW of offshore wind
Five New England states on Thursday issued a request for information to help inform the development of thousands of megawatts of new transmission they say will be necessary to interconnect offshore wind and other clean energy resources over the next two decades. The RFI sketches out a “modular” framework and...
mainepublic.org
From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry
In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
Tiny wasps offer defense against invasive flies in Maine
ORONO, Maine — Here in Maine, we love our berries. Especially our blueberries. But an invasive pest is posing a threat to the valuable crop and others like it throughout the state. The spotted wing drosophila (SWD) is native to Asia and was first found in North America in...
