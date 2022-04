Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its 2022 Henry Hub price forecast to $4.9 per MMBTU, a new report from the company has revealed. Analysts at the company outlined in the report that they increased their previous forecast of $4 per MMBTU as they expect continued strong growth in U.S. LNG exports against strong domestic consumption for electricity for summer cooling.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO