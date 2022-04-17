ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Runs the Boston Marathon

By Gayle Thompson
Sixteen years ago today (April 17, 2006) was an exhausting day for Jo Dee Messina. It was on that date that the singer ran the Boston Marathon, in five hours and 47 minutes; her time was about an hour longer than she had anticipated because she injured her knee about halfway...

