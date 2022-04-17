16 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Runs the Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — For one professional runner, Monday’s race will be bittersweet. Stephanie Bruce last ran Boston in 2013 and this year’s Boston Marathon will be her last. Bruce learned last year, not long after her mom died, that she has bicuspid valve disease, a congenital heart condition. Rather than risk her health, she decided to end her professional running career, but not before she ran Boston again. Bruce said the news was initially crushing, but it is now empowering. “What an opportunity. I can script the last year of my running career and kind of go out with a bang and then hopefully, other athletes will decide hey, I am going to do that too, like celebrate what you’ve devoted your life to for 10-12 plus years,” said Bruce. She feels good and is looking forward to the race. Her husband will also be running the marathon. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO