Mobile by Peak Design product roundup: Cases, mounts, accessories for Apple, Google, and Samsung phones

Motorola edge+ (2022) now available for purchase, $100 off for limited time. The official news today begin with Motorola and their latest flagship. Yes, I know the company unveiled the Moto Edge Plus a few weeks ago, but we had no word on availability. Starting with the specs, this phone brings a 6.7-inch P OLED Display running at 144Hz. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and half a terabyte of non-expandable storage. It brings a 60MP selfie shooter, and then when you turn it around you get a triple array that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra wide and a 2MP depth sensor. There's seriously no need for a full camera ring for something that isn't. Anyways, it brings a 4800 mAh battery, dual stereo speakers, 5G and more. Motorola just made it available in carriers and retailers, with the price starting at 1000 bucks… Yeah, I know... However, if you get it with a carrier it currently has a 100 dollar discount for a limited time… Yeah, I know. Anyways, my unit is in, make sure to check out our hands-on on our Instagram and let us know what other content would you like to see from it.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO