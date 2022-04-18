ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Taphouse Featuring Self-Pour ‘Beer Wall’ To Open In Windsor

By Maxx
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems as though a new taphouse might just be tapping into Windsor's ever-growing community sometime later this year. On Friday (Apr. 15), the Coloradoan reported that the construction of Howlers & Growlers, a two-story taphouse and eatery has been proposed at 1246 Automation Drive in Windsor, CO. The...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Country 99.1

Fort Collins’ Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant Plotting Its Next Big Move

A popular Mexican restaurant in Fort Collins is plotting its next big move. Rio Grande Mexican Grill a.k.a "The Rio", a long-time staple in Old Town Fort Collins serving up some of the best Mexican food in town went through quite the change last summer due to a fire that broke out in the ductwork above the kitchen of the restaurant's former Old Town location (143 W. Mountain Ave).
FORT COLLINS, CO
travelnoire.com

Black-Owned Bars And Restaurants To Patronize For National Cocktail Day

People like to turn just about anything into a holiday, and if you need a reason to enjoy a Whiskey Sour or a Zombie, National Cocktail Day is the perfect occasion. It was founded in 2013 by Jace Shoemaker-Galloway, a freelance writer who, according to UPI, “made a career out of writing about various holidays and ended up creating a few of her own.”
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Asheville Beer Maker Hi-Wire Will Open a Family-Friendly Taproom to the Gulch

North Carolina-based brewery Hi-Wire Brewing will take root in Nashville’s South Gulch neighborhood in early 2023 as the anchor tenant at Modera Gulch, a new mixed-use building with luxury apartments and 20,000-square feet of commercial space. It will be the eleventh location (810 Division Street) for the nearly 10-year...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Windsor, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Windsor, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Infatuation

21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

If you work in SoMa, 21st Amendment is a good after-hours spot to blow off steam with a few coworkers. They have a good beer selection and solid bar food like cubanos and tacos. Grab a table and try to get your new coworker to explain how exactly they got into stamp collecting when they try to bring up office culture or reporting structures.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Bar#Fish And Chips#Mexican Food#Bar Food#Food Drink#Howlers Growlers#Bison
New Country 99.1

The Cheapest Spot For Gas In Colorado Is In Fort Collins

To say that gas is expensive is the understatement of the year, and while the year is only less than 3 months old, it's the cold hard truth. However, there are some places out there that have some prices that won't completely break the bank. In fact, the cheapest place in the entire state of Colorado to buy gas today (Monday, Mar. 21) is right here in Northern Colorado at the Sinclair station in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Mark Wahlberg Excited to Bring Wahlburgers to Inn of the Mountain Gods Soon

In case you have not heard the news, Inn of the Mountain Gods will soon be home to Wahlburgers, the restaurant chain owned by the Wahlberg brothers. Consisting of the chef Paul Wahlberg, and his two famous actor brothers who you may have heard of, Donnie Wahlberg & Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers (get it? It's their last name) is a casual dining burger restaurant and bar.
EL PASO, TX
New Country 99.1

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
McDonough County Voice

Beer Cave open for business in Plymouth

For people who are gamblers at heart, there’s a new spot open to indulge their whim. Directly connected with Rhodes’ Mini-Mart in Plymouth, the new feature brings five new gaming machines into operation. The same general area also provides a ready supply of beer for patrons, but all...
PLYMOUTH, IL
KRMG

Viva la pizza: Taco Bell brings back Mexican Pizza

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell is crediting an online petition and rapper Doja Cat, in part, for its decision to bring back the Mexican Pizza to its menu. In a news release, Taco Bell announced Mexican Pizza would be returning to restaurants on May 19. Mexican Pizza was discontinued...
country1037fm.com

A New Fun Craft Beer and Wine Bar will Open in South Charlottle

These self-pour bars are my favorite. This gives me the option to try a little bit of everything. South Charlotte is getting its own self-pour beer and wine bar. Many self-pour places use an iPourIt tap system. This is what tracks your pours and charges per ounce on those fun little bands. This will be the case for a new fun craft beer and wine bar opening in South Charlotte. Near Pineville-Matthews Road on Carmel Center Drive, OpenTap will open. There will be 64 beers on tap and a treehouse mezzanine, as well as a shade garden and a village green. You can check it out in their Instagram post below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy