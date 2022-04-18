ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Shop For, Store and Cook with Golden Beets & Carrots | Farmer Lee Jones

Albany Herald

RECIPE: No-Brainer Glazed Carrots

When you want to elevate a carrot side dish, serve these glazed carrots. It's a simple side dish you can whip up in no time. Orange marmalade adds a punch of citrus that's balanced by the spicy cayenne pepper and fresh ginger. Ingredients. 1 pkg peeled and cleaned carrots (8...
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
Mashed

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Mediterranean Chicken Hot Salad

Rachael Ray has inspired fans once again with a recipe that may sound a little strange, but looks simply scrumptious: her "Mediterranean chicken hot salad." While this combination of words may elicit confusion — Is it spicy? Does it include cooked lettuce? — the concept is actually pretty simple. It's a warm tray of crispy chicken and classic Mediterranean fixings. As Ray put it on Instagram, "If you don't think salad is hot...think again."
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Shrimp Fried Rice

Got leftover white rice? Make shrimp fried rice for a protein and veggie-packed meal ready to go in less than 30 minutes. Shrimp fried rice is one of my go-to takeout meals. I love that it’s made with protein-packed shrimp, tons of veggies, and a yummy fried rice sauce.
The Kitchn

This Recipe for Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cups Is No-Bake and Easy to Make

In my opinion, chocolate and peanut butter are the perfect match. I love the combination in everything from cookies to ice cream cake, but my absolute favorite celebration of this dynamic duo is peanut butter cups — a treat I enjoyed often when I was a kid and still crave today as an adult. If you’re also a PB cup enthusiast, there’s an exciting new spin on this old favorite you’re guaranteed to love.
