What Alabama receiver WR John Metchie III brings to the NFL

Leaving an additional year of eligibility on the table, Alabama receiver John Metchie III is entering the 2022 NFL draft. He had a breakout season last year after replacing Jaylen Waddle, where he caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His sophomore season in 2020, he had 55 catches for 916 yards. Unfortunately, his college career was cut short as he tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game.

Metchie is a slot receiver who doesn’t have over-the-top speed but can make defenders miss with his lateral jukes to gain a few extra yards. He can make the first guy miss, making him tough to bring down in open space. He can be very effective in the short areas of the field when getting the ball while in stride.

Most scouting reports have Metchie going late on Day 2. So, let’s go to the film to see the parts of his game that may flourish at the NFL level.

Short areas of the field

Metchie is a versatile receiver who was asked to line up in the slot (Y) and also out wide (Z) to exploit zone coverage. He is a very good route runner who uses head fakes at the top of his routes to gain separation. He’s quicker rather than fast, so on shorter routes, he’s able to stop and go very quickly, has tight turns, and can break to the ball in the drop of a dime.

One of the most impressive routes he shows on film is the whip route. In the clip below, against Florida, Metchie is lined up in the slot with a defender lined up in off coverage.

Any defender lining up in off coverage won’t have a chance to keep up with Metchie if he’s running shorter routes with turns. His stop and go is just too quick.

Another route that he runs with perfection is the curl route. In the clips below, he shows explosiveness off the line of scrimmage which closes the gap between him and the defender fairly quickly.

Since he gets off the line so fast, the cornerback has to react quickly. Therefore, any juke through his stem or at the top of his route is effective when attempting to get space.

Attacking zone coverage

Metchie also does a great job using his curl route to find an open zone and sit. This can be a safety net for a quarterback after he’s gone through his reads.

In the clip below, Metchie sits right at the first down marker waiting for the pass.

In the clip below, not only does he find the zone to sit, but he also always has his eyes on the quarterback and maintaining that spacing between the defenders.

Metchie diagnoses the play pre-snap to examine where the defenders are lined up. When the ball is snapped, he sits right at the first down marker waiting for the ball.

Metchie also diagnoses zone when running a deep over route, which happens to be his most common route. He explodes off the line of scrimmage, gets open deep while and stretching the field for his teammates.

The ability to read zone defense helps other receivers get open. In the clip below, he is running a post-corner route. Metchie stretches the field for his teammate to get open underneath.

Metchie runs directly at the nearest safety and then cuts it back to the sideline when the safety has shifted into the middle of the field. This left plenty of space for the receiver underneath to get wide open for a completion.

Yards after the catch

Metchie is tough to bring down in open space. Since he isn’t going to beat defenders to the edge with his speed, it’s better to give him the ball over the middle in stride, this way he can find the lane where he can hit his top speed as quickly as possible.

This isn’t to say that he isn’t effective in the flat, just make sure he has plenty of blockers in front of him so can use his vision to navigate his way through a defense.

In the clip above, his teammate, No. 7, does a great job picking up two blockers so Metchie can find the sideline.

Also, when Metchie gets the ball on a quick screen. He has a natural instinct to make the first guy miss and then find the open space down the sideline.

This play-call can be dangerous right outside the redzone.

Physicality at the catch

Most scouting reports say that Metchie’s hands are an issue. While there are some clips where he flat out misses the ball; like in the clip below.

Although these happen, they aren’t happening often. Most of the drops come from holding onto the ball through contact. He has a natural ability to run underneath the ball and let it fall into his hands.

Metchie isn’t the type of player to pluck the ball out of the air over physical cornerbacks, see in the clip below.

When Metchie is working through his route versus physical cornerbacks, he tends to get taken out of the play. In the clips below, if a cornerback is handsy and maintains the physical contact, Metchie will get smothered up the sideline, or won’t get separation throughout his stem.

Expect Metchie to be a WR2 or WR3 on an NFL roster. He will make an impact if a team already has a number one (X) receiver and someone with speed. In Alabama, his production was never at a maximum because there was always a player who could get better separation, who had more height and/or speed.

Metchie will be productive against zone and when running shorter routes from the slot where he can convert a new set of downs with his yards after the catch. Unless he gets more physical, he won’t be a deep threat against bigger cornerbacks who can smother him with their speed.