CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Columba Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Zamary (uncle) officiating, for Todd M. Zamary, 47, who passed away peacefully after a four-year battle with cancer on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the home of his parents, with his family by his side.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO