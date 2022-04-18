SPD officer-involved shootings are a trend, not an 'anomaly'

A sad reality in Savannah these days is every weekend we fear hearing about another police-involved shooting .

The Savannah Police Department has had six officer-involved shooting in the last five months, including one just over a week ago. For now, we'll presume all were "clean shoots" - the officers were justified in using lethal force because they deemed the person they shot posed a life-threatening risk to them or the public.

But we should not presume this trend is an "anomaly," as Savannah Mayor Van Johnson called it last week. We need to look deeper at the rise in violence locally. We also need to consider the staffing issues at SPD and the possible effect it has had on training, including when it is appropriate for an officer to draw and fire his or her weapon.

SPD is short staffed. The labor situation is not unique to Savannah - it's a national trend - but local leaders can't just throw up their hands and shrug. Chief Roy Minter, City Manager Jay Melder and the mayor and city council must recognize this as the festering crisis that it is.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shootings, and if history is a guide, these reviews move at a glacial pace. In the meantime, SPD and Savannahians in general best be cognizant that this is more like a disturbing trend than an "anomaly."

