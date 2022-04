Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and professionals of any type who own a car value having a way to get out of the house and out to meetings. But car insurance might mean more to you than just a monthly bill. The rate of your premium, which averages just under $1,700 per year in the U.S., can directly impact your business if you're starting one. In addition, the quality of care you receive in the case of an accident or any other unforeseen mishap can also have significant ramifications on the rest of your life.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO