Rock Springs, WY

Car Hits Six-Year-Old Boy At Rock Springs Mall On Sunday Night

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 1 day ago
A six year-old-boy was taken to the hospital in Rock Springs after suffering what police say were minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...

