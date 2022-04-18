Car Hits Six-Year-Old Boy At Rock Springs Mall On Sunday Night
A six year-old-boy was taken to the hospital in Rock Springs after suffering what police say were minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...kgab.com
A six year-old-boy was taken to the hospital in Rock Springs after suffering what police say were minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...kgab.com
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0