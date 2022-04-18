ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here’s what could trigger another ‘risk-on, risk-on’ bout for stocks and bonds

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5YLq_0fCPqiNj00
Barbara Kollmeyer/MarketWatch

Stock markets look set to kick off with small losses Monday, resuming the weakness seen in last week’s holiday shortened trading, as another big slate of earnings looms.

That’s as bond yields creep up.

Our call of the day, from a team of Evercore strategists led by Julian Emanuel, says stocks and bonds are “destined to move together” for the foreseeable future. Equities are down 7.8% and bonds are off 8.5% year-to-date, a phenomenon that has been seen only once before in 40 years — 1994, they noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXduI_0fCPqiNj00
Uncredited

“More significant than performance alone is the breakdown of the negative correlation between stocks and bonds, risk on/risk off, that has prevailed for two decades,” said Emanuel and the team.

Stocks and bonds “languished together during the inflationary mid 1960s and 1970s, risk off/risk off, and rose as inflation declined in the ‘80s and much of the ‘90s, risk on/risk on. The commonality between these regimes: inflation ‘trendiness’,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCOSS_0fCPqiNj00
Uncredited

“While there are signs that inflation is peaking, setting up the possibility of ‘risk on/risk on’ for stocks and bonds, the ‘old normal’ has become the ‘new

normal’ – stocks and bonds are destined to move together. ‘Risk on/risk on’ could commence with 10 year yields stabilizing near current peaks and accelerate with a retreat below 2.55%; the end of the recent parabolic advance

would enable investors to refocus on both earnings growth and the still low absolute level of interest rates, underpinning a rally toward SPX 4,800,” said Emanuel and the team.

That could give investors a chance to refocus on earnings growth and low interest rate levels, underpinning a drive toward 4,800 for the S&P 500. But “until yields show further signs of stabilization/moderation, we reiterate a balanced approach to equity exposure into earnings season,” he said.

As for companies they like, Evercore offered an updated list of Russell 1000

RUI,

+0.13%

names on their list of companies that are expected to outperform. What they have in common is $10 billion plus in market capitalization, in the bottom 25% of index performers year-to-date, despite being in the top 25% of 2022 earnings revisions and positive expected earnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QL2JC_0fCPqiNj00
Uncredited

The buzz

Bank of America

BAC,

+3.98%

shares are up after reporting a profit fall that still beat forecasts, while BNY-Mellon

BK,

-2.16%

fell short of its profit view. Charles Schwab

SCHW,

-8.85%

shares, meanwhile, are down about 5% on weak net income.

Other big highlights this week include Netflix

NFLX,

-0.88%

earnings due Tuesday. On Wednesday, results are due from Tesla

TSLA,

+2.23%

, where investors will be looking for any information on CEO Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer for Twitter

TWTR,

+4.93%

, whose shares were rising in premarket after the social-media company announced a so-called “poison pill” plan to thwart any takeover.

China’s economy expanded 4.8% annually in the first quarter, which beat expectations. That still puts the country behind scheduled to reach an officially target of 5.5% growth this year, with fresh COVID outbreaks not helping.

Didi Global

DIDI,

-17.52%

stock dropped 18% in premarket trading after the China ride-hailing firm reported a sharp fall in revenue over the weekend, and said it would hold a shareholder meeting next month to vote on a planned delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Explosions rocked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday leaving several dead as the country braces for all-out eastern assault by Russian forces.

The National Association of Home Builder’ April index is ahead, with comments also expected from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

The markets

Stocks

DJIA,

+0.36%

SPX,

+0.39%

COMP,

+0.28%

have opened mixed, specifically on the tech side. Treasury yields

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.860%

are rising, oil prices

CL00,

+2.35%

are slightly lower, while natural gas prices

NG00,

+7.70%

are soaring. Gold

GC00,

+0.42%

is climbing too. Asian markets had a mixed day, with some weakness in China

000300,

-0.53%

after that growth data. The Nikkei

NIK,

-1.08%

dropped 1%. Europe markets were off for an extended Easter break.

Cryptos

BTCUSD,

-0.04%

are also lower across the board.

The tickers

These were the most active stock-market ticker symbols on MarketWatch as of 6 a.m. Eastern:

Ticker Security name

TSLA,

+2.23%

Tesla

GME,

-5.66%

GameStop

AMC,

-3.75%

AMC Entertainment

MULN,

-12.27%

Mullen Automotive

TWTR,

+4.93%

Twitter

ATER,

+10.49%

Aterian

NIO,

-2.03%

NIO

NILE,

+24.73%

BitNile

AAPL,

+0.16%

Apple

NVDA,

+3.44%

Nvidia

Jury awards Kentucky man $450,000 after he was fired over an unwanted birthday party

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Asian markets fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

TOKYO — Asian shares fell in muted trading as many markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. dipped 0.7%. Markets in Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore were among those closed, observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Fed Lays Out Tightening Plans

The major U.S. indexes continued to radiate anxiety on Wednesday heading into and after the afternoon release of the Federal Open Market Committee's most recent minutes. At last month's meeting, Fed officials tentatively agreed to a quantitative tightening plan that would see the central bank sell off $95 billion in assets each month – $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities. Also, several FOMC members said 50-basis-point hikes to the Fed funds rate could be on the table to help curb inflation.
STOCKS
KION News Channel 5/46

Bad news for banks: Rates are rising fast

The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes should boost lending profits for major financial firms. Now, the big banks will have the chance to prove to investors that they can thrive if rates continue to climb. The post Bad news for banks: Rates are rising fast appeared first on KION546.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
MARKETS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs just flagged the crypto curse of the first quarter

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While it seems as if many investors are looking for stocks with blockchain exposure these days, they may want to place their bets on the wider S&P 500 instead.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Inflation#Interest Rates#Evercore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Rouble Falls as Russia Relaxes Capital Controls; Rosbank Shares Jump 40%

(Reuters) -The rouble weakened sharply on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after Russia relaxed temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40% after SocGen said it would quit Russia and...
MARKETS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stocks close lower on Wall Street Wednesday as crude oil prices climb

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

131K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy