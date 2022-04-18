Wishing you and your family a Happy Easter! Save some of your sweet tooth cravings for our Bread Pudding next weekend! To make a…

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Back in the early 2010s, my dad used to ask friends and family if they’d ever heard of the Long Island Medium. (He was referring to Theresa Caputo who would, on national television, connect clients with loved ones who have passed.) Before anyone could answer, he’d rub his belly and say, “Well, I’m the New Jersey Large!” Why am I telling you this story? For starters, because it’s hilarious. Mostly, though, because I want you know how much my dad would appreciate earning the posthumous nickname, Matzo Man. Get it? Instead of Macho Man! (His sense of humor was clearly hereditary.)
Comments / 0