Three Virginians and a company run by one are suing Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources over the state’s controversial right to retrieve law, which allows hunters to go onto private property to retrieve hunting dogs. All of the plaintiffs have “been subject to repeated invasions by hunters and their dogs acting under color of lawful […] The post Lawsuit challenges Virginia right to retrieve law for hunting dogs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO