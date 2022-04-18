ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in Queens driveway

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Shots fired in Queens driveway 00:18

NEW YORK -- New video shows a man appearing to fire a gun in the driveway of a Queens home.

Police say he's wanted for reckless endangerment after firing the weapon multiple times.

The bullets damaged a basement window, but no one was hurt.

It happened just after 4 a.m. last Wednesday near 115th Avenue and 221st Street in Cambria Heights.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

