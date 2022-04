Justin Verlander was on top of his game during the Houston Astros’ 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Verlander turned back the clock with a vintage performance on the day, pitching in 8.0 innings while logging eight strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs. From the 17 swings and misses notched to the four-seam fastball that hit in the mid-90s, Mariners hitters did not have much of a chance against the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO