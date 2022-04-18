Hartford defeats Lowell on a Derek Tenney HR in the 10th, 13-12
By John Doucette
It takes 27 outs to secure a win in baseball and sometimes it’s easy and other times it’s not. The UMass Lowell River Hawks (14-19, 7-8 in AE) have found getting the last few outs to win games a bit of a challenge. The back end of the River Hawks bullpen...
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University baseball team received a solid pitching performance from freshman Vincent LoGuidice as the Rams defeated Salem State 4-1 Monday afternoon in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Bowditch Field. With the win Framingham State improves to 4-6 in the Conference. The...
As may be the case all spring, four new teams jumped into the top 10 this week. Glastonbury made the biggest leap from not getting any votes to coming in at No. 5 after wins over ranked teams Southington and Westhill. Brookfield, St. Paul and Hand all jump in with...
The University of Maine’s baseball team is off to its best start in America East play since 2013. The Black Bears are 12-3 and atop the conference standings following a three-game sweep at Albany this past weekend. They are 9-0 on the road. The 2013 UMaine team got off...
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Freshman Illiam Santiago’s first varsity hit was a big one as it drove in the winning run in the ninth inning to lift the Bears past the Bulldogs in South Coast Conference action. Jase Samagaio got the win — his second of the season — as he pitched four innings of relief, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Cam Cabral started for Voc-Tech and went five innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Lucas Mello went seven innings for ORR, allowing three hits with four walks while striking out 10. He had a no-hitter through 5 ⅓ innings. Bates took the loss in relief. Noah Borgiorno, Ethan McElroy, Mello, Damon Smead and Bates each had a hit for ORR. The Bears (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dartmouth at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth. The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dennis-Yarmouth on Wednesday.
The University at Albany baseball team lost both games of Sunday afternoon's doubleheader with Maine, falling 6-8 and 6-7 to the Black Bears. Chris Fisher and John Daly led UAlbany's offense with two RBIs in game one, whereas Will Binder picked up a team-high three RBIs in game two. Brad Malm hit his 14thhome run of the season in the third inning of game two, breaking the single-season home run record for UAlbany.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Feeling quite good after a season-opening win over Webster Thomas on April 9, the Liverpool softball team turned its attention to other non-league games during the April school break. It began last Monday, at Maine-Endwell, where the Warriors were pushed to nine innings, but were able to persevere and defeat the […]
Connor Cronin put up a stellar nine-point performance for the Marblehead boys lacrosse team Saturday afternoon, helping to lift the Magicians to a 17-9 win over Masconomet at Piper Field.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it enters SCAC Metro division play, the West Genesee baseball team is in good early-season form. The Wildcats ripped past Ithaca 20-2 last Tuesday afternoon, exploding for 15 runs in the first two innings. Luis Suarez belted a home run as he and Vincent Firenze had four RBIs apiece. Eric […]
BDN-- The dawn of a new spring sports season for Maine high school teams brings with it some lingering accommodations for the presence of COVID-19 as well as some scheduling changes for the regional and state championship games in baseball and softball. Open tournaments are planned for the Heal point...
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University softball team received a pair of victories from Ally Moran as the Rams swept a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader with Fitchburg State at Maple Street Field in Framingham today, April 18. The Rams took the opener 8-1 before coming from...
The Lynn Classical softball team took the latest chapter in the long rivalry with cross-town foe Lynn English Monday morning, picking up a 13-1 victory in six innings at Breed
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two lopsided non-league wins had the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team in a confident mood as it headed into SCAC Metro division action during the April school break. Hosting Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, the Bees wasted no time getting control on the way...
BALDWINVILLE — For the last year, the plans Narragansett Regional seniors Zak Ramos and Tyler Richards envisioned for their respective futures looked strikingly different. For Ramos, a Gardner resident and school-choice student-athlete, playing college football was always a goal. For Richards, a Templeton resident, entering the workforce after graduation...
STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential. And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into...
TAUNTON— It may've taken an extra inning to secure, but Taunton's winning streak at Jack Tripp Field continues. The Tigers defeated Newton North 5-4 Saturday in a non-league matchup between two of the state's top teams. Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Kaysie Demoura hit a pop fly to the outfield that dropped, allowing Kyleah Plumb to score to give Taunton (5-1) their 16th straight home win.
