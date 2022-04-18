Man hit in head with bottle on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit in the head with a bottle on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning.

The 57-year-old man was on a train, in the 500 block of North State Street around 3:30 a.m., when another passenger struck him in the head with a bottle.

Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and money from his pocket.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a head laceration.

No arrests have been made.