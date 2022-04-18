ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit in head with bottle on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit in the head with a bottle on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning.

The 57-year-old man was on a train, in the 500 block of North State Street around 3:30 a.m., when another passenger struck him in the head with a bottle.

Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and money from his pocket.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a head laceration.

No arrests have been made.

CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people, including ISP trooper, injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people, including an Illinois State Trooper, were taken to the hospital after a crash and police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway.According to Illinois State Police, a sergeant responded to a two-car crash near 26th Street just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles then ran away from the scene. The sergeant took the suspect into custody and sustained a minor injury during the foot pursuit.  The suspect was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries due to the crash.  Three other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University. Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.  Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.  No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Chatham. At 2:54 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Area Two detectives were questioning one person of interest late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
