Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella

A source EXCLUSIVELY reveals that The Weeknd ‘is not stressing’ that he joined the Coachella performance lineup last minute to replace Kanye West. The Weeknd, 32, is gearing up for his big performance at Coachella music festival, where he and Swedish House Mafia are taking over Kanye West‘s headlining slot. “Even though everything is coming together at the last minute, Abel is not stressing about Coachella,” a source close to the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that this is all being coordinated pretty much at the last minute isn’t much of a concern and he’s confident this will be pulled off without a hitch.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO