Coachella, CA

Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella

energy941.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish made history when she stepped out on the Coachella stage this weekend as a headliner....

www.energy941.com

ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Beyonce and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform at Oscars

Beyonce and Billie Eilish and Finneas have been confirmed to perform at the Oscars. Following speculation that the ‘Run the World’ hitmaker would perform ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’, and the 20-year-old pop star and her brother their Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which are both nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious awards ceremony on March 27, the performers have been confirmed.
MUSIC
The Independent

Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
FESTIVAL
thebrag.com

Travis Scott performs impromptu set at Coachella after party

Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set. Performing...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

The Weeknd Is ‘Excited’ To Perform At Coachella, Wants To ‘Prove’ He’s The ‘Best’ At Festival

A source EXCLUSIVELY reveals that The Weeknd ‘is not stressing’ that he joined the Coachella performance lineup last minute to replace Kanye West. The Weeknd, 32, is gearing up for his big performance at Coachella music festival, where he and Swedish House Mafia are taking over Kanye West‘s headlining slot. “Even though everything is coming together at the last minute, Abel is not stressing about Coachella,” a source close to the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that this is all being coordinated pretty much at the last minute isn’t much of a concern and he’s confident this will be pulled off without a hitch.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Doja Cat Debut New Song “Vegas” & Perform With Rico Nasty At Coachella

Last night, Doja Cat played what must be the biggest show of her career thus far — a spot on the Coachella mainstage just before headliners the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. On that stage, Doja put on a huge production with an elaborate set and a whole lot of costumes and choreography. She also threw in a couple of surprises, including a pair of new songs and appearances from collaborators Rico Nasty and Tyga.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes History, Danny Elfman Dazzles, and More

Click here to read the full article. A constant dust storm didn’t stop thousands of fans from enjoying the diverse set of performers appearing on Coachella’s most jam-packed day. Unlike the fest’s sometimes chaotic first day, the Saturday installment went much more smoothly. From Billie Eilish’s stellar headlining debut to a career-spanning Danny Elfman set, here’s what stood out most as we took it all in. Billie Eilish Owns Her History-Making Coachella Moment Just three years after bringing the world of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to Coachella, Eilish returned to the desert on Saturday with the prime...
MUSIC
AFP

Arooj Aftab, the Grammy-winning Pakistani singer serenading Coachella

Fresh off of her historic Grammy win, the Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has added another feather to her cap with a debut at the much-touted Coachella music festival. - 'A high' - With three studio albums, Aftab mere weeks ago made history in becoming the first Pakistani solo vocalist to nab a Grammy, winning for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.
WORLD

