ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police Department responds to shots fired on Dartmouth Street

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11:00pm last night the New Bedford Police Department responded to reports of shots fired...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police respond to multiple shots fired, victim found near Beekman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a single shot fired in Millvale at approximately 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. A shot-spotter later detected fourteen rounds along Millvale Court. Police located a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries on Beekman Street. This story will be updated with the latest information as...
CINCINNATI, OH
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigating West End Homicide

New Bedford Police have announced that there is an active homicide investigation ongoing in the city's West End. According to a Facebook post by police, patrol and detective units are actively investigating a homicide in the area of Hillman Street and Summer Street. No further details were provided. Police say...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Investigating Acushnet Avenue Stabbing

New Bedford Police have made an arrest in an apparent stabbing outside an Acushnet Avenue establishment early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Scott Carola, patrol units responded at about 1 a.m. this morning to a reported disturbance at the Morna Lounge and Grill, located at 1623 Acushnet Ave. The responding...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Dartmouth Street
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire. Smoke and fire were spotted coming from the house. After 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received assistance from fire departments in Jackson, Fruitland,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday. The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WMBF

Roads reopened after police respond to shots fired call in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Florence was closed Wednesday afternoon as police responded to what was deemed an “active incident.”. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Elaine Circle regarding a shots fired call at around 4:40 p.m. Authorities...
FLORENCE, SC
WWMT

Deputies are responding to shots fired in Grand Haven residence

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As of 1:40 p.m., deputies were still responding to a residence where a 40-year-old woman is in possession of a firearm. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Hofma Court in Grand Haven Township after getting a call about the 40-year-old woman firing shots.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
KEYC

10 departments respond to Waterville bar fire

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Ten fire departments respond to a fire at a Waterville bar early Saturday morning. According to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff‘s office, just after 3:00 am Saturday the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a fire at 256 Main Street East “The Funky MunkyBar” in Waterville.
WATERVILLE, MN
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday. Bismarck Fire Department said there was about a gallon of acid spilled on Centennial Road by the Interstate 94 off-ramp, just south of Trenton Drive. Another incident occurred east of the intersection between Broadway and 26th Street....
BISMARCK, ND
ABC6.com

New Bedford police warn residents of checks stolen from mail boxes

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police warned residents Wednesday that they have seen an uptick in checks being stolen from mail boxes. A spokesperson for the police department said that checks are being fished out of U.S. postal mail boxes. “The checks are being fraudulently cashed and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy