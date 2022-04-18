ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHuqB_0fCPU5Ed00

Bank of America posted a 12% decline in first-quarter profits from a year earlier, a decline that was much less than the ones its rivals had reported the previous week. The nation's second-largest bank was helped by higher net interest income and very modest exposure to Russian assets.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, compared with a profit of $8.05 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than what analysts had forecasted, according to FactSet.

While BofA's profits fell like the other big five Wall Street bank s this quarter, their results were helped by a few factors that helped the bank do better than its rivals.

The bank saw net interest income increase 13% in the quarter, roughly $1.4 billion. BofA's balance sheet is more skewed to bonds with shorter maturities, so short-term moves in interest rates tend to quickly impact the bank's bottom line.

BofA's consumer banking division, the bank's largest business by revenue and profits, also helped boost results. Net income in the division was up 11% from a year earlier, helped by higher revenue from loans and interest rates. Deposits also grew quite noticeably, up 14%, to $1.06 trillion.

“This is not a bad result for Bank of America, particularly the continued solid loan growth,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, who owns BofA shares, in an email.

The bank did not have to set aside much funds this quarter to cover potential losses as well, in contrast to JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, who had to set aside money to cover the risk of a recession as well as for their exposures to Russia. BofA said it had roughly $700 million in total in exposure to Russia, compared with the $1.9 billion Citigroup had to set aside to cover just potential losses.

Wagner thinks it's possible BofA may have to raise its credit reserves later this year. JPMorgan was aggressive in reserving for loan losses in the pandemic, and seems to be doing so again now with inflation making it likely the Federal Reserve has to aggressively raise rates.

Banks only (reserve for losses) when they think that default rates, which are currently low, will start to rise. And JPMorgan admitted to such during the call, saying it was a ‘preemptive move’ if the economy slowed.”

Like other banks, BofA saw a drop in investment banking revenues and fees in the quarter as businesses refrained from deal-making due to market volatility. Trading revenues were down in the quarter, also due to market volatility.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Big U.S. banks see higher net interest income as rates rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a rise in net interest income in the first quarter, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes help their bread-and-butter business --taking deposits and lending. The Fed raised rates by a quarter point in March...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Investment Banking#Citigroup#Bank Of America Q1#Russian#Factset#Bofa#Aptus Capital Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Wells Fargo Posts Declines in Revenue, Home Lending

Wells Fargo released its first-quarter earnings report Thursday (April 14), showing a decline in revenue — a 20% drop in profit from last year — and a 33% decline in home lending. “The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
MARKETS
Reuters

A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. "'Inflation shock' worsening, 'rates shock' just beginning, 'recession shock' coming", BofA...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks overcame a weak start and finished broadly higher Tuesday, giving the major indexes on Wall Street their best day in nearly five weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, enough to recoup almost all of its losses from last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq gained 2.2%.
STOCKS
CBS News

Bank of America earnings dipped in its first quarter

Bank of America posted a 12% decline in first-quarter profits from a year earlier, a drop that was much smaller than the ones its rivals had reported the previous week. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned $7.1 billion in profit compared to $8 billion during the same period a year earlier. Other big Wall Street bank reported fallen profits this quarter, but BofA's results were helped by the fact that it holds only a modest amount of Russian assets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AOL Corp

There is a 35% chance of a recession in 2 years: Goldman Sachs

With recession calls on Wall Street picking up as the Federal Reserve embarks on what could be up to eight interest rate hikes this year, Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be left out of the growing crowd. "Our analysis of historical G10 episodes suggests that although strong economic momentum...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Soaring interest rates weigh on big bank mortgage loan growth

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - With soaring interest rates scaring off would-be mortgage borrowers, the outlook for banks' home lending portfolios is gloomy, according to first quarter filings and analysts. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan, rose to 5.13% in the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

‘Don’t fight the U.S. consumer’ — Bank of America CEO says spending is healthy despite roaring inflation

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that Americans are spending heartily, even as inflation continues to roil the economy. "Don't fight the U.S. consumer. They are a very strong force and you can see them very healthy. Their loan balances are down, they have plenty of borrowing capacity and they have plenty of spending capacity," he said.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

615K+
Followers
148K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy