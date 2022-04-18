ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police Investigate Shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha Police look into a late night shooting after receiving a call that a victim had...

WOWT

Man dies after being shot at Omaha gas station

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Friday. Officers arrived near North 42nd Street at 3:37 p.m. and found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury. They describe the suspect car as a black or smokey gray sedan with tinted windows and no plates.
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

Police respond to shooting in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City emergency officials responded to the report of shots fired in Morningside on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Building 200 at 2201 Gibson Street for a report of someone shot around 9:17 a.m. Officials said one woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mercy Medical […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Omaha, NE
Ames, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
KSNB Local4

Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-month-old son. Mandy Watson De Garcia was sentenced this week after she pleaded no contest in January to intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Her son, Leovardo Garcia, died about three weeks after he was taken to a hospital in August 2019 with seizures, blood clots and head swelling.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KSN News

WPD: Fatal shooting started with fight over a woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the person killed in a shooting early Saturday morning was 31-year-old Javari Jones of Wichita. Police say Jones went to a home in the 3800 block of E. Roseberry Street in southeast Wichita before 5 a.m. They say he entered the home and confronted a […]
WICHITA, KS
KCJJ

Man in soiled pants accused of assaulting downtown IC bar employee

Iowa City Police say a man wearing soiled pants assaulted a downtown Iowa City bar employee early Saturday morning. According to arrest records, 41-year-old Dawson Davenport of Tama punched a Gabe’s employee next to the beer garden just after 12:15am, then fled up the alley towards Linn Street. Davenport...
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

‘She wanted it:’ Man reveals grisly details of grandmother’s murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A grandson accused of brutally murdering his grandmother is now facing a $2.5 million bond. Cody A. Krause, 28, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz, his grandmother. During a bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors shared disturbing details surrounding...
PEORIA, IL
KCJJ

IC woman faces felony charge after allegedly shoving father of her children down a flight of stairs

Allegedly shoving the father of her children down a flight of stairs has led to a felony charge against an Iowa City woman. Iowa City Police were initially called to the Davenport Street apartment of 47-year-old Dameka Bryant just after 8pm on April 1st for a subject who had fallen down the stairs. An investigation determined that Bryant had shoved the father of her two adult children down the stairs, injuring his lower back.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports meth arrest, five DUIs

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Sunday. Amber Cunningham, 39, of Falls City was arrested April 12 for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. A 56-year-old Shubert woman was arrested for terroristic threats on April 13. A 66-year-old Rulo man, a 65-year-old Falls City man,...
FALLS CITY, NE

