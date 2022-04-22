ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USFL TV ratings: Sunday, Monday games drop below 1 million

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

The United States Football League launched its inaugural season in 2022, partnering with Fox and NBC to broadcast spring football. It’s another effort to tap into the market for football during the NFL’s downtime. The latest USFL TV ratings will provide a look at how the league is faring.

Plenty of things are being done in an effort to make spring football more entertaining. the USFL is using drones and helmet cameras to provide unique camera angles for viewers. Additionally, the league includes live audio from coaches’ communications and there are a few relatively known players and coaches in the USFL.

The 2022 UFL season comes two years after the XFL ceased operations midway through its first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, the Alliance of American Football lasted for a few weeks in 2019 before it folded and went bankrupt.

Bookmark this page for weekly updates on the USFL TV ratings and how its viewership compared to XFL TV ratings and AAF ratings.

USFL TV ratings bring mixed returns for USA Network, FS1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3TuG_0fCPM1Q300
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

After pulling in 3 million viewers for the kickoff game of the USFL season, things tailed off in the next two days. With a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers being broadcasted on USA Network, viewership dipped significantly. According to ShowBuzz Daily.com , viewership for the Sunday matchup averaged 771,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating. On a positive note, the broadcasted fared better than ESPN’s SportsCenter Weekend (604,000).

Due to weather conditions, a Sunday matchup between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers on Fox Sports 1 averaged 268,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 7 PM slot. The postponement and a lack of awareness for the Monday night game certainly impacted the USFL TV ratings.

NBC, Fox split 2.95 million viewers in USFL 2022 debut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNdu2_0fCPM1Q300
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 USFL season kicked off on Saturday, April 16 with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals. It turned into a captivating game with big plays early and it came down to the wire with a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

This game also marked a rare moment for sports television. For the first time since 2007 – when CBS and NBC broadcasted a Week 17 contest between the New England Patriots and New York Giants – two major TV networks televised the same sporting event. Because of the split distribution, Fox and NBC split the USFL TV ratings.

According to Programming Insider , the Stallions vs Generals game averaged 2.95 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. NBC came out slightly ahead in terms of total viewership, but each network received a 0.4 rating.

  • USFL ratings on NBC: 1.52 million
  • USFL ratings on Fox: 1.43 million

It’s important to put those numbers in context against competition from other pro sports. According to Sports Media Watch , the largest audience for the 2022 NBA Play-in Tournament came on Thursday, April 14 when TNT averaged 2.7 million viewers for an elimination game between the Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the play-in game matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets averaged 2.48 million viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7Xkv_0fCPM1Q300
There were two USFL games on Sunday and rain postponed the third for Monday night. We’ll provide those USFL TV ratings when they are available.

Collectively, the USFL’s kickoff game performed better and seemingly shows potential for a market in the spring for live football. However, the ratings being split across two networks and a comparison to the CFL aren’t favorable for the USFL.

USFL attendance totals highlight another problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srl2X_0fCPM1Q300
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

While the USFL ratings are being touted by the league, there is a different issue regarding interest in spring football. According to WBRC 6 , the USFL distributed approximately 40,000 tickets for its opening game with the hope fans would come in droves for some live football in April.

Instead, roughly 17,500 people showed up to watch the game in person. It was apparent during the broadcast with cameras angles catching sections of open seating and gaps in aisles between spectators. Competitive games helped keep fans inside the stadium, but that only lasts for so long.

In Sunday’s doubleheader, things looked even worse with huge portions of the stands just vacant chairs. On the opening weekend, the USFL’s popularity in its host city doesn’t seem to be there right now.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of work to be done. The USFL ratings are acceptable for an opening weekend, but that will dip. If it isn’t balanced with improving attendance, that spells trouble considering what happened to the AAF and XFL as we explain further.

Comparing USFL TV ratings to XFL, AAF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbmN2_0fCPM1Q300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Viewership is always high when a pro league debuts. We’ve seen that on full display with the XFL, AAF and it’s very likely the USFL fits into that category.

The XFL kicked off its 2020 season days after the Super Bowl, wanting to take advantage of fans still hungry for more football. It received strong ratings in its debut with 3.3 million viewers tuning in for the kickoff game on ABC, per Pro Football Talk .

While the AAF didn’t have as much fanfare as the XFL, given it was a startup without a brand name people recognized, it performed well in 2019. The AAF kickoff game drew 2.9 million viewers for CBS in February 2019. In both instances, like with the USFL ratings, it competed with the NBA.

Unfortunately, these leagues often see a dip in viewership after the first weeks. Many fans check it out and with players they don’t recognize competing with teams they have no connection with, it becomes an easy decision to turn off the game and wait elsewhere.

In Week 5 of the XFL season, ratings dipped below 1 million average viewers . It proved to be the final games for the league thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the AAF, which partnered with CBS Sports Network and NFL Network after Week 1, ratings steadily plummeted before the league folded.

Fox is invested in the USFL right now, which provides the network with an incentive to keep the league going. There is also a heavier dependency on the television audience because all eight USFL teams are playing in Birmingham, Alabama. With crowd sizes likely to decline, USFL TV ratings need to be high for the league to survive. We’ll see if they find a way to avoid the audience dip that sunk those before them.

