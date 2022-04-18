ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Immoral trade in human beings’: UK slammed for deporting asylum seekers in return for Rwanda refugees

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZawJ_0fCPLEm200

Priti Patel has been accused of taking part in an “immoral trade of human beings” after it emerged the UK will take in a number of refugees from Rwanda in return for deporting thousands of asylum seekers to the country.

Around 50 of the “most vulnerable refugees” in the African nation are to be resettled in Britain as part of a multimillion-pound deal agreed between the two countries last week, under which thousands of UK asylum seekers are set to be deported to Rwanda to have their claims considered there.

It has also emerged that modern slavery victims will be among those removed from Britain under the deal, despite the fact that the UK government condemned Rwanda for its failure to protect and support survivors of trafficking less than a year ago.

The document outlining the terms of the migration deal states that arrangements will be made for Britain to “resettle a portion of Rwanda’s most vulnerable refugees, recognising both participants’ commitment towards providing better international protection for refugees”.

A Home Office source told The Independent this would amount to “around 50” refugees being brought to Britain from the country. Rwanda is already home to more than 127,000 refugees, mainly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, most of whom are in refugee camps.

Louise Calvey, head of services and safeguarding at Refugee Action, said: “Every last detail of this sordid deal pushed through by the home secretary reveals it to be no more than a grubby and immoral trade in human beings.

“The plan to take 50 vulnerable refugees from Rwanda would suggest the government does not have full confidence in the system there to safeguard people fleeing war and persecution.

“Refugee resettlement must happen with the UNHCR and as part of a more ambitious and long-term programme to welcome and support 10,000 people every year to rebuild their lives in the UK.”

The UNHCR, which facilitates resettlement globally, including from Rwanda, believes there are some 6,000 refugees in the east African country who require resettlement.

But a spokesperson for the organisation said it was not aware of the plans to resettle refugees from Rwanda to the UK as it was “not party” to the terms of the deal.

Announcing the deal last week, Boris Johnson said the approach would “provide safe and legal routes for asylum”. However, other than plans to take in 50 refugees from Rwanda, there is as of yet no evidence that the government is going to increase its safe and legal routes to the UK.

The number of people brought to Britain under resettlement schemes – one of Britain’s main safe and legal routes for refugees – plummeted by 79 per cent between 2019 and 2021, from 5,606 to 1,171.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently going through parliament, seeks to deny asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via unauthorised routes – such as on small boats in the Channel – the right to bring their family members to join them in Britain.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “With so few safe and legal routes available, people who are fleeing war and persecution are left with no other option than to risk their lives in small boats at the hands of smugglers in desperation to find safety.

“Rather than expanding safe routes this government’s borders bill all but destroys the main legal route open to refugees by severely restricting refugee family reunion, the means by which thousands of mainly women and children facing violence and persecution have been able to safely settle in Britain in recent years.”

The memorandum of understanding for the migration deal also makes it clear that victims of modern slavery will be among those sent to Rwanda, stating that the country will be provided with information about relocated individuals “relating to any special needs that may arise as a result of their being a victim of modern slavery and human trafficking”.

This is despite the fact that, only last July, the UK’s international ambassador for human rights, Rita French, condemned Rwanda for failing to “screen, identify and provide support to trafficking victims” in the country.

Kolbassia Haoussou MBE, of the charity Freedom from Torture, said: “It is utterly unconscionable that survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery – the very people that this cruel policy is ostensibly designed to protect – will be deported to a country which less than a year ago this government condemned for failing to support.

“As the extraordinary compassion shown recently by people across this country to those fleeing conflict in Ukraine and Afghanistan shows, the government is dangerously out of step with public opinion on this issue.”

The Home Office and the Rwandan government have been approached for comment.

Comments / 17

TMaze
21h ago

They are taken somewhere safe, they are looking for safety. There should be happiness

Reply
9
ZXOfficianado
12h ago

UK is just repatriating lost refugees to a safe, secure country where they can showcase their skills.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

‘Awful’ Rwanda plan condemned by peer and former child refugee who says it’s ‘unlikely’ to happen

Legal challenges will prevent the government from sending a single refugee to Rwanda, a Labour peer and former child refugee has predicted.Alf Dubs, brought to Britain from Czechoslovakia on a Kindertransport train in 1939, said he felt it “unlikely” the £120m scheme to offshore asylum processing in the east African country would ever get off the ground.He also suggested the plans – announced by Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel this week – would breach the Geneva Convention, and that he expected them to be widely opposed in the House of Lords.“As soon as they try and remove...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Shropshire Star

Surgeon who fled to UK as child slams Government's plan to send refugees to Rwanda

A Shropshire doctor who fled to the UK as a refugee has slammed Government plans to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda. Waheed Arian’s earliest memories are of bombs and he fled war-torn Afghanistan as a teenager to start a new life in the UK. He is now a surgeon with the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Rwanda#Refugees#Uk#African#Home Office#Refugee Action
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy