Monday Midday Forecast: Decreasing clouds today, mild this afternoon

TODAY: Decreasing cloud throughout the morning and afternoon. High: 74. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with mild temperatures. High: 75. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, muggy, and warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.