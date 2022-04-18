UKRAINE: EASTER PRAYER UNDER SHADOW OF RUSSIA’S WAR

Related
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Radar Online.com
Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment
Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Putin's Alleged Girlfriend Is Hiding In Switzerland & There's A Petition To Kick Her Out
Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now as Putin's opponents are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP. A petition with over 65,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to...
Putin will soon have 'no choice' but to stop his invasion of Ukraine, former US general says
"Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner or later and probably in a matter of weeks," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radar Online.com
Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine
Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Moment bomb dropped from Ukrainian drone falls onto Russian tank obliterating it as Putin loses 20,000 troops
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’
Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine and Russia Closer to Ending War as Understanding Reached in Four Areas
There is still no agreement on Crimea and Donbas, two eastern areas of Ukraine that Russia sees as its own territory.
Brit troops on Russian border say they’re ‘100% prepared’ for Putin’s troops as they show off their firepower in Estonia
BRITISH soldiers on the frontline defending Europe from Putin’s forces have revealed they are “100 per cent prepared” and “ready for anything” while displaying their firepower. Lieutenant colonel Rupert Streatfeild says he is proud to be defending Europe from Putin while based in Estonia as...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said it was 'high praise' to be called a 'clown' by a 'mouthpiece' of the Chinese Communist Party after a state media journalist criticized him
"Speaking of clowns and jokes…have you heard the one where the Chinese Communist Party said China had nothing to do with starting Covid?" Graham said.
Putin reportedly fears removal by force by the US
Following President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” reports say that the Russian leader fears removal from the U.S.
AOL Corp
Joe Biden slaps down question from Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You got to be silly'
President Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, responding to the journalist’s question by saying: “Why should I tell you?”. Doocy had asked what the U.S. would do specifically in response to a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine. Biden said Russia’s use...
Video of Trump Asking Putin for Favor Viewed 1.6M Times. Here's What He Said
Former President Donald Trump claimed Vladimir Putin had information on Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with Russian oligarchs.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Russia is prepared to drop its demand for Ukraine to be 'denazified' from its list of ceasefire conditions: report
Moscow will also not be asking for Ukraine's demilitarization, and is open to the country joining the European Union, the Financial Times reported.
Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
Russia can only afford its war in Ukraine because Britain helped raise the cash | Oliver Bullough
To undermine Putin in the long term, government ministers have to get serious about closing tax breaks and loopholes, says Oliver Bullough, author of Butler to the World
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0