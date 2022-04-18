ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones says Sandy Hook families are ‘demonising’ him as he finally appears at deposition after paying $75k fines

Alex Jones has finally appeared at a deposition in his legal battle with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre after a court held him in contempt for skipping questioning twice.Lawyers for the families alerted the court that Mr Jones complied with its order to sit for the deposition in a court filing on Wednesday.It comes after Mr Jones was ordered to pay escalating fines starting at $25,000 per each day that he failed to appear. Court records showed he paid at least $75,000 in total prior to the deposition. In a video on his Infowars website, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Alex Jones Files Chapter 11 — But Is He Really Broke?

Next year, a jury will decide how much Alex Jones must pay in damages to Sandy Hook families for defamation. But in light of three companies the conspiracy theorist owns filing bankruptcy, it seems less likely than ever that the survivors and victim families will ever see a dime. The...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Three Companies Affiliated with Alex Jones, Including InfoWars, File for Bankruptcy Under Mounting Pressure from Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuits

Three companies associated with InfoWars host Alex Jones have filed for bankruptcy amid multiple defamation lawsuits that have resulted in hundreds of thousands in fines against the man who falsely called the 2012 school massacre at Sandy Hook a “hoax.”. According to court filings, the companies—InfoWars, IWHealth, and Prison...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Connecticut Post

In Sandy Hook case, judge denies Alex Jones’ medical excuse to delay deposition

A Superior Court judge ordered the deposition of Alex Jones to proceed as scheduled in a defamation case filed by families of children killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School after attorneys representing the embattled extremist pundit filed a motion to excuse his absence based on unnamed “medical conditions,” even as he continues to produce his show.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Lawsuits#Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

A Texas judge on Wednesday pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims after his Infowars company sought bankruptcy protection this week.The delay ordered by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble comes days after Infowars and two other companies tied to Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.Jones has lost defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The first trial over how much he should pay the families had been scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, where Infowars is headquartered.A new trial date has not been set.Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. Creditors listed in Infowars' bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut. Read More Live: PM set to leave for India as MPs prepare for vote on Partygate
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy